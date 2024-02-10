UAE's Union for Human Rights Association holds its first general assembly

The UAE's Union for Human Rights Association held its first general assembly this week.

The meeting took place on Thursday of the association that was established to promote human rights across the Emirates.

Dr Fatima Al Kaabi was appointed as president of its board of directors, and affirmed the association's commitment to supporting the fundamental values and principles related to human rights, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday afternoon.

Those values, Dr Al Kaabi said, were enshrined in the constitution and laws of the state, and in all conventions related to international human rights law and international humanitarian law.

Founding members and representatives from the Ministry of Community Development and the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi attended the general assembly.

The organisation's role will include advising on reports submitted by the state to international bodies and mechanisms concerned with human rights.

It will also promote respect for civil, political, economic, social and cultural human rights across all segments of society, Wam reported.

Read More Emirati minister tells UN of further human rights protection

Mariam Al Ahmadi was named as vice president for the first term, which runs for four years.

The organisation is based in Abu Dhabi but covers the entire UAE.