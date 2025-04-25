Economic empowerment of women is a national priority, says President of UAE Gender Balance Council

Gender balance is a priority for the UAE, said Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council.

Sheikha Manal made her comments at the Brics Women's Affairs Ministerial Meeting in Brazil, the Dubai Government Media Office reported on Friday evening. Equal pay, parental leave and the full economic participation of women are at the forefront of the UAE's strategies, Sheikha Manal told the Brics meeting.

"Economic empowerment is not only a basic right for women; it is a national priority and a driver of sustainable growth and innovation," said Sheikha Manal, who said empowerment for women is a strategic priority that drives innovation and resilience. She pointed to the leadership role of women in the UAE in sectors such as in sustainability, solar energy and agriculture as proof of the Emirates' commitment to ensuring there is gender balance.

Last year, the UAE has ranked seventh on a global list of nations for efforts to promote gender equality. The nation also ranked first in the region on the Gender Inequality Index, which is part of a UN human development report. The meeting in Brazil also heard about the steps taken to prevent violence against women in the UAE.

“We’ve enacted strong laws to combat cyber harassment, hate speech and misinformation," said Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council. "But we must go further and work together internationally to create safer, more inclusive digital spaces.”

The impact of Emirati women on the country's economy was also highlighted by Ms Al Marri. “Emirati women have made a lasting impact on our national economy,” she said. “Today, they represent 18 per cent of all entrepreneurs, and over 77 per cent are under 40. These achievements result from decades of progressive policies and leadership support.”

The 12 Syrian entities delisted by UK Ministry of Interior

Ministry of Defence

General Intelligence Directorate

Air Force Intelligence Agency

Political Security Directorate

Syrian National Security Bureau

Military Intelligence Directorate

Army Supply Bureau

General Organisation of Radio and TV

Al Watan newspaper

Cham Press TV

Sama TV

