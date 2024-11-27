Progress starts with a seat for women at the table

Gender equality, despite many efforts,, is nowhere near as all-encompassing as it ought to be. We live in a time in which human rights are unevenly distributed. In some societies with particularly extreme disparities, girls are not allowed to go to school or even leave the home. Despite sobering global realities, however, there are also noteworthy and consistent efforts under way to support the cause of women. To this end, a two-day Global Women's Forum is being held in Dubai this week. In the lead up to it, <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fnews%2Fuae%2F2024%2F09%2F18%2Fuae-to-require-some-private-companies-to-have-women-on-boards-of-directors-under-gender-equality-drive%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSHakemy%40thenationalnews.com%7C7c727016afd34a15165e08dd0e2e08bd%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638682313078249830%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=izhrkCXeNNE9re99KdP5jSnWG76tx6vQXx7C8nF2UD8%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed</a>, President of the Gender Balance Council and the Dubai Women Establishment, praised the contributions of <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Ftags%2Fsheikha-fatima-bint-mubarak%2F&data=05%7C02%7CSHakemy%40thenationalnews.com%7C7c727016afd34a15165e08dd0e2e08bd%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638682313078265222%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=ulBQtO3rgBxGSZIGpc7v4H6q%2F%2BXd8Jpoj1rceAFp9wM%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak</a>, Mother of the Nation, in promoting women's empowerment in the UAE. At the highest levels of governance, the UAE has been walking the talk in championing women's empowerment for years. In 2018, a formal <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fuae%2Fgovernment%2Fsheikh-khalifa-uae-s-federal-national-council-to-be-50-per-cent-women-1.800357&data=05%7C02%7CSHakemy%40thenationalnews.com%7C7c727016afd34a15165e08dd0e2e08bd%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638682313078280625%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=RHO3oZ9DUzJWuOUQafA7VncvMafM1VKWHJYsIpodx7o%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">directive was passed</a> allocating 50 per cent of the Federal National Council (<a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fu.ae%2Fen%2Fabout-the-uae%2Fthe-uae-government%2Fthe-federal-national-council-&data=05%7C02%7CSHakemy%40thenationalnews.com%7C7c727016afd34a15165e08dd0e2e08bd%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638682313078294686%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=WoEo5AV8wo2OuUqbIIqzQU4hkik5lDSXXnZjh99Y1%2Fs%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank">FNC</a>) to women. Of the country's ministers, 29 per cent are women. Considering that the FNC's main job is to assess draft laws and pass, amend or reject them, it is important for women to have a seat at that table and use their judgement and influence to chart a path forward for the nation. This balanced composition is relatively rare in the world – in only six countries, including the Emirates, are at least half of legislators women. Women have been on boards of companies in the UAE for decades. Their proactive role in business and governance goes beyond mere tokenism. It's undeniable there that the participation of women in fields earlier dominated predominantly by men is gradually changing. Just one example is Nora Eisa AlMatrooshi, the first female Emirati astronaut. She was one of the speakers at this year’s Global Women's Forum. With 4,000 participants and more than 250 speakers from 65 countries, the Forum heard on the first day from Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, spoke of the power and role of Arab women throughout history. Emine Erdogan, Turkey's First Lady, gave one of the keynotes, highlighting the importance of female leadership in advocating for women’s rights. Other high-profile guests over two days included Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, a Pakistani politician and daughter of the country's President Asif Ali Zardari, and Iceland's former first lady, Eliza Reid. All the speakers at the event, most of them women, know the challenges that are yet to be overcome to achieve a gender-equal world, be it in politics, governance, the arts or technology and business. Their experiences are a sliver of a broader reality. The wide-ranging backgrounds of women in the global workforce underlines what they bring to the table – including diversity of viewpoints, perspective and vastly different experiences – not just from men but from one another. These are advantages that in any field make for better, more informed decision-making. Needless to say, in any country in the world, women's participation and inclusion in all areas of the workforce is necessary for any modern society to stay on the path of progress.