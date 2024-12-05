UAE gives $800m of aid to Gaza, topping list of donor countries

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/live-israel-hezbollah-war/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The UAE has contributed 42 per cent of the total <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/aid" target="_blank">aid</a> sent to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/05/genocide-amnesty-international-israel-gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> since the war broke out between <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/hezbollah-israel-ceasefire-intact-after-toughest-period-yet/" target="_blank">Israel</a> and Hamas in October 2023, topping the list of donor countries. The UAE's aid contributions have been valued at $828 million, the German Press Agency (dpa) reported. The Emirates was among the first countries to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with President Sheikh Mohamed launching the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/02/uaes-gallant-knight-3-operation-provides-70-tonnes-of-aid-to-gaza/" target="_blank">Gallant Knight</a> operation to send vital aid by land, air and sea. This week, the country sent a new batch of ambulances to Gaza. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/23/uae-sends-more-than-514-tonnes-of-further-aid-to-gaza/" target="_blank">four UAE aid convoys</a> packed with supplies entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing, carrying essential supplies and winter materials. The convoys consisted of 41 lorries carrying more than 514 tonnes of aid including food, medical items, children's nutritional supplements, clothing, shelter materials and hygiene packages for women, state news agency Wam reported. Dr Richard Peeperkorn, representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in the Palestinian Territory, thanked the UAE for its continuous support in bolstering Gaza’s struggling health services, including the medical evacuation of patients from Gaza. Under Sheikh Mohamed's initiative to treat Palestinians in the country’s hospitals, 2,127 patients and companions have been brought to the UAE in 22 medical evacuations. The UAE has also made substantial efforts to provide advanced care to sick and severely injured Palestinians. Since it began operations in December last year, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/24/gaza-uae-field-hospital-blood-donations/" target="_blank">UAE Field Hospital</a> in the Gaza Strip has treated 50,489 patients. A floating hospital anchored in Al Arish Port in Egypt has treated 7,554 patients since it was launched in February. The Emirates has established two other hospitals, one with a centre dedicated to providing prosthetic limbs for Palestinians injured in the war. Stephen Anderson, World Food Programme representative to the Gulf Co-operation Council, pointed out that as food insecurity in Gaza reaches inhumane levels, the UAE's steadfast commitment to supporting the Palestinian people serves as an inspiring example. So far, the UAE has helped deliver 4,021 tonnes of essential supplies after establishing a maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza with international partners. Additionally, the "Birds of Goodness" operation carried out 53 airdrops, delivering 3,623 tonnes of food and relief items to inaccessible areas. In the space of a year, the UAE has sent 1,620 aid convoys, six shiploads of supplies and 519 airlifts carrying more than 47,000 tonnes of essential items. Eltayeb Adam, Unicef area representative for the Gulf, emphasised the UAE's efforts to provide life-saving supplies and administer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/30/uae-president-allocates-funds-towards-polio-vaccine-effort-in-gaza/" target="_blank">polio vaccines</a> to more than 557,000 children under a $5 million pledge to the UN campaign is a testament to the strength of global solidarity. A network of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/egypt/2023/12/12/uae-rafah-desalination-plant-gaza-clean-water/" target="_blank">desalination plants</a> established by the UAE has helped deliver more than 130 million gallons of clean drinking water to the Gaza Strip. The six <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2023/12/31/uae-expands-desalination-plant-at-rafah-border-with-gaza/" target="_blank">plants</a>, on the Rafah border, produce about 1.6 million gallons of water daily and have the capacity to serve up to 600,000 Palestinians. The UAE has also provided refuge to wounded Gazans and helped them rebuild shattered lives at a dedicated treatment centre at Abu Dhabi's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/01/25/gaza-war-survivors-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Emirates Humanitarian City</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/31/uae-aid-gaza/" target="_blank">Reem Al Hashimy</a>, Minister of State for International Co-operation, recently told <i>The National</i> the aid deliveries are “part of the UAE’s continuing commitment to alleviate the immense suffering of Palestinians".