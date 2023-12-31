UAE expands desalination plant at Rafah border with Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

UAE Minister of State Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan on Sunday inaugurated the expanded version of its second desalination plant on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border, which will supply 120,000 gallons of drinkable water to Gazans.

Through pipes that extend from the Mediterranean sea to the plant, the water is then filtered and sent across the border underground where Gazans can use them.

“Drinking water contains 100 to 800 parts per million but the sea gives us around 25,000 parts per million. So the clean water can now be used for drinking and other uses,” the desalination plant’s project manager Mohammad Al Rashidi told The National in Rafah.

There used to be six containers, he said, but there are now 12, allowing the plant to double its capacity.

As part of the UAE's Galant Knight 3 humanitarian operation to supply aid to Gaza, the UAE has also opened a warehouse in Al Arish, near Rafah, where it is stockpiling aid including, baby diapers, blankets, canned foods, and electric heaters, as well as numerous other items.

These supplies will enter Gaza as soon as border authorities permit.

The UAE has so far supplied more than 9,296 tonnes of aid delivered via 121 land trucks and 129 cargo planes.

On the way to Rafah, The National witnessed dozens of trucks carrying aid in boxes set to cross the border.

Over the fence separating Gaza and Egypt, plumes of grey smoke were seen as Israel bombarded the southern part of the Strip on Sunday, bringing the total number of people killed since the October 7 war began to 21,822 with 56,541 wounded.

At least 9,000 children have been killed so far in the war and more than 7,000 people are still missing, while 1.9 million out of the Gaza Strip's population of 2.2 million have been displaced.

Gazan blogger Noureddin Radwan, 28, who was at the desalination plant’s inauguration felt pain at the thought that his family, residing in Gaza’s Rafah, were so close but so out of reach.

UAE resident and Gazan blogger Noureddin Radwan stands on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing. Behind him are the minarets of the Al Tayba mosque next to his family’s temporary home in Rafah, Gaza. Nada AlTaher/The National

“Take me back,” he ruminated.

He had taken this road to and from Rafah numerous times, he said.

“I could see the Al Taybba mosque, near where my family lives.”

His mother, father, three sisters and two brothers had been displaced since the war began. Originally from Khan Younis, they are now living with extended family members.

"One day, I'll take a picture with them in front of the mosque in Gaza."