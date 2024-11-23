UAE sends more than 514 tonnes of further aid to Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has sent four aid convoys packed with supplies to Gaza via the Rafah crossing.

The convoys consisted of 41 lorries carrying more than 514 tonnes of aid including food, medical items, children's nutritional supplements, clothing, shelter materials and hygiene packages for women, according to state news agency Wam. The supplies were part of the UAE's Gallant Knight operation, which to date has sent 1,148 lorries of aid into Gaza.

Almost 44,000 people have been killed by Israeli fire on Gaza since the war broke out in October 2023, sending millions fleeing from their homes under Israeli eviction orders and scrambling for food and other basic necessities as the provision aid was all but halted.

It follows the Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel on October 7, in which 1,200 people were killed and 240 abducted.

Since the start of the war, the UAE has been among the largest donors of aid to Gaza, providing essential medical and food supplies. The Emirates has also established two hospitals, including one with a centre dedicated to providing prosthetic limbs for Palestinians injured in Israel’s war on Hamas.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, recently told The National that the aid deliveries are “part of the UAE’s continuing commitment to alleviate the immense suffering of Palestinians".

