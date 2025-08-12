President Sheikh Mohamed urges nation's youth to help build better future

President Sheikh Mohamed has paid tribute to the 'ambition and achievements' of the nation's next generation in a message to mark International Youth Day.

The UAE leader highlighted the crucial role young people have to play in forging a “better future for all” and said the Emirates remained committed to providing a launchpad for their aspirations.

The UAE has long placed a strong emphasis on harnessing the potential of its youth and to equip them with the tools to serve as the leaders of tomorrow.

“On International Youth Day, we celebrate the ambition and achievements of youth in fostering a better future for all,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a message on X.

“Recognising their important role in our nation’s continued advancement, the UAE remains committed to empowering youth to serve as leaders in their communities and contribute to our collective progress.”

The UAE is investing heavily in education to help shape the country's brightest young minds and is promoting careers of the future in sectors such as coding and artificial intelligence.

The country also has a ministerial position in its cabinet dedicated to championing young people.

International Youth Day, established by the United Nations in 2000, is observed on August 12 each year.

This year's event aims to shine a light on the efforts of young people around the world in helping countries achieve sustainable development goals and their work in effecting change in their communities.

