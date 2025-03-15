Emirati Children's Day: President Sheikh Mohamed ensures youth remain central to nation's vision

Making sure that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/02/06/sheikh-hamdan-approves-dubais-new-child-protection-protocol-to-enhance-welfare/" target="_blank">Emirati children</a> reach their potential is central to the UAE's vision for the future, President Sheikh Mohamed has said. Sharing a message on X to celebrate Emirati Children's Day, Sheikh Mohamed emphasised the importance of the country's younger generations and their vital contribution to the future. “Nurturing the development of our children and enabling their potential are priorities of the UAE in our collective efforts to empower youth into the future,” said Sheikh Mohamed. “On Emirati Children’s Day, we reaffirm our shared commitment as a community and nation to protecting the rights of children and ensuring they remain central to our vision of progress and prosperity for all.” The day, which is marked every March 15, was launched in 2018 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation. Emirati Children's Day is observed each year on March 15 because it was on that date in 2016 that the Emirates approved Federal Law No 3, widely known as Wadeema's Law. The legislation was set out to secure the rights of children and protect them against all forms of abuse. It was prompted by the case of Wadeema, an eight-year-old Emirati girl whose death shocked a nation when her body was found buried in the Sharjah desert in 2012, after she had been tortured by her father and his partner. Emirati Children's Day helps to recognise the strides made due to the 2016 law. The UN's International Children's Day falls later in the year, on November 20. On Friday, the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/10/30/more-regional-research-needed-on-early-childhood-policies-say-experts/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority </a>announced it is rolling out a new assessment to improve the quality of offerings young children are exposed to beyond nursery and school. The system, developed by the ECA, will look at programmes such as camps, after-school classes, children’s libraries, playgrounds, as well as children’s museums and cultural centres with dedicated spaces for children. In February, a new Dubai child protection protocol was approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, which is designed to ensure a more holistic approach to child welfare with a strong emphasis on family support. It will introduce new child welfare services, social worker training programmes and legislative reforms. The initiative spans several stages of life, covering prenatal care, birth registration, early childhood services, school-age support, youth development and premarital counselling. A community development fund policy was also signed off. It aims to enhance community services and help fund social programmes to boost inclusivity.