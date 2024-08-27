A scheme allows Emirati women from Abu Dhabi working in the private sector to take 90 days of paid maternity leave. Silvia Razgova / The National
Maternity leave details announced for Abu Dhabi mothers working in private sector
Working Emirati mothers in the private sector can apply for 90 days of paid maternity leave in Abu Dhabi from September 1
The National
27 August, 2024