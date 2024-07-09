President Sheikh Mohamed meets winners of the Nafis Awards

President Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the winners of an award designed to recognise outstanding Emiratis in the private sector on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohamed received the 10 winners of the Nafis Awards in the individuals' category for 2023-2024 at Qasr Al Bahr, state news agency Wam reported.

During the reception, he emphasised the UAE leadership's commitment to encouraging national talents to continue excelling in the private sector.

Sheikh Mohamed also highlighted the importance of private institutions in promoting Emirati talent participation and fostering a culture of excellence and competition in the labour market.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The Nafis programme was introduced in September 2021 with a mission to ensure 10 per cent of all skilled jobs in private companies are taken up by citizens by the end of 2026.

Businesses with 50 or more employees were mandated to have 5 per cent of skilled roles filled by Emiratis by June 30, with fines imposed from July 1 for those who fail to do so.