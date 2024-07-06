Sheikh Mohamed and world leaders congratulate Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed and world leaders on Saturday sent messages of congratulations to reformist Masoud Pezeshkian for his win in Iran's presidential run-off election.

Friday's run-off vote was between Mr Pezeshkian, the sole moderate in the original field of four candidates, and hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Mr Pezeshkian, a 69-year-old cardiac surgeon, has pledged to promote a pragmatic foreign policy, ease tensions over now-stalled negotiations with major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear pact, and improve prospects for social liberalisation and political pluralism.

Sheikh Mohamed said he was looking forward to the strengthening of relations between the UAE and Iran during Mr Pezeshkian's presidency.

"I wish him success in his role and look forward to working together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Iran for the benefit of our two nations and peoples," Sheikh Mohamed said on X.

Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince also congratulated Mr Pezeshkian on his election, state news agency SPA reported.

"I affirm my keenness on developing and deepening the relations between our countries and people and serve our mutual interests," Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

Saudi Arabia and Iran re-established ties in March last year under a deal brokered by China to end years of estrangement.

Iraq's President Abdullatif Rashid offered Mr Pezeshkian his "best wishes as he strives to meet the aspirations and ambitions of the Iranian people".

"I’ll take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to Iraq-Iran relations and to working together to benefit the citizens of both nations," Mr Rashid said in a message posted on X.

President Bashar Al Assad of Syria, whose regime has been supported by Iran-allied militias in the civil war that began in 2011, was one of the first regional leaders to congratulate Mr Pezeshkian.

"We will work with you to strengthen the Syrian-Iranian strategic relationship and open new promising horizons for bilateral co-operation, and resistance will remain the common approach that we follow in order to preserve the pride of our country and defend the interests of its people,” Mr Al Assad said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a message calling for greater co-operation with Iran under Mr Pezeshkian.

"I hope that your tenure as president will contribute to a reinforcement of constructive bilateral co-operation between our friendly peoples," Mr Putin said.

Mr Putin said Russia, which is under international sanctions over its war in Ukraine, and Iran can "co-ordinate efforts to resolve international issues in a constructive manner".

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Mr Pezeshkian.

Mr Modi said on X he was "looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region".

Chinese President Xi Jinping also expressed his congratulations.

"I am willing to work with the President to lead the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership towards deeper advancement," state news agency Xinhua reported Mr Xi as saying.