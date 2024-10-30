More regional research needed on early childhood policies, say experts

The lack of regional representation in global research on early childhood development is one of the main challenges that policymakers must address. That's the observation of several experts who attended the World Early Childhood Development (WED) Forum in Abu Dhabi to put together a plan for the younger generation.

It's about getting the fundamentals right, said Dr Yousef Alhammadi, executive director of knowledge and impact at Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority. Research from the Arab and African regions only contributes to three per cent of the global scientific research in early childhood development, he added.

“So we are bringing researchers from these regions to come together, build a network and increase research,” he said. It's about building a movement globally that puts children at the centre of policy and decision-making, Dr Alhammadi added.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, urged people to work together to “drive transformative approaches” that support children around the world.

Turning urban spaces to stimulate growth

A major concern covered at the forum was the limited physical activity, with about 80 per cent of children in the UAE getting less than an hour of activity daily, according to Mohamed Al Messabi, cognitive solutions lead specialist at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.

“Our research shows that one in every three children in the UAE is considered overweight, while children aged three to eight spend an average of four hours a day on digital devices,” he said. “The balance between physical activity and screen time is a pressing issue we aim to address.” Developing urban spaces to stimulate growth can help children thrive, he added.

Simon Battisti, executive director of Qendra Marredhenie, part of the urban planning strategy in Albania's capital Tirana, emphasised the need to develop urban spaces to support active, healthy children. “Without safe spaces, children are pushed towards screens instead of outdoor play,” he said.

Mr Battisti noted how Qendra's project in Tirana made small changes to make streets safer for children. “Our work has shown that even small interventions, like widening pavements to four metres and reducing car lanes to three metres, significantly reduced stress and chaos during school drop-off times,” he said.

The project, which has been running for three years and involves 10 schools, has made progress, with the city now budgeting for 20 additional “school streets”, demonstrating a model for enhancing safety and community well-being.

The forum runs until October 31.