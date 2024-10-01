President Sheikh Mohamed meets award-winning Emirati youth

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday emphasised the vital role of the nation's youth in the UAE's development after meeting Emirati learners celebrating global success.

The UAE leader hailed the achievements of the young citizens who secured medals and awards at this year's Indonesia Inventors Day in Bali, and the International Economics Olympiad in Hong Kong. He commended them for their dedication and hard work during the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr in the capital.

Sheikh Mohamed said their impressive efforts served to highlight the capabilities of the next generation. He wished them continuing success and urged them to continue to set their sights high for the betterment of themselves, their families and the UAE.

The President stressed that the UAE places great importance on innovation, science, technology and artificial intelligence, recognising the significant role they play in driving development and progress. Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE's goal was to shape a generation of people with exceptional abilities by equipping them with the necessary tools and the right environment in which to thrive.

The young Emiratis expressed their pleasure at meeting the President and said it served as motivation for them to add to their accomplishments in the future. On Monday, Sheikh Mohamed announced that the UAE would mark Emirati Day for Education on February 28 every year.

“On this day in 1982, our Founding Father the late Sheikh Zayed witnessed the graduation of the first batch of teachers from UAE University, marking a historic step on the UAE’s journey of development and growth,” Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X. He said the day is a recognition of the vital role education plays in the nation’s progress and to honour those working in the profession.

