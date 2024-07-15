President Sheikh Mohamed has praised the nation's youth on World Youth Skills Day. UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed says young people are the UAE's strength

Sheikh Mohamed praises youth to mark World Youth Skills Day

The National

15 July, 2024

President Sheikh Mohamed said youth represent the strength, wealth and ambition of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed made his comments on social media platform X, where he spoke about the important role young people play in society.

He was speaking to mark World Youth Skills Day, which takes place around the globe today.

The UN marked July 15 as World Youth Skills Day to “celebrate the strategic importance of equipping young people with skills for employment, decent work and entrepreneurship”.

“On World Youth Skills Day, we reaffirm that empowering our youth, investing in them, and equipping them with skills for the future is an essential pillar of the UAE’s development vision,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

“Youth are the strength, energy, ambition, and wealth of our nation.

“As the leaders of tomorrow they will be at the heart of our ongoing progress and must be enabled to contribute effectively to the UAE’s future development and prosperity.”

Youth programmes

Earlier this month, the UAE launched a new scheme to encourage Emirati youth to marry.

The Emirati Family Growth Programme was announced by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, “to enhance family stability and reinforce community cohesion”.

Emiratis taking part can receive financial loans, rent assistance for up to four years and housing loan deductions after the births of their fourth, fifth and sixth child.

It is also possible to extend their maternity leave to 90 days and have their housing loan repayments extended – which also starts from the births of their fourth, fifth and sixth child.

A home visit service is also available to aid new parents during their first weeks.

A group of young people from the UAE are currently taking part in the Future Leaders Empowerment Programme, currently being held in Singapore.

Along with young people from other nations, they are participating in the two-week course which focuses on enhancing self-confidence, fostering essential leadership qualities, and equipping participants with the knowledge necessary to pursue their ambitions, state news agency Wam reported.

The programme will see young participants visiting institutions, academies and factories in Singapore with lectures and sessions taking place to help develop skills.

