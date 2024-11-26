Irene Fellin, the Nato Secretary General’s Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security, at the Global Women's Forum held at Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai on Tuesday. Pawan Singh / The National
Women's role is critical to building peace, says Nato official

Two-day Global Women’s Forum in Dubai is addressing gender issues and women's empowerment

Anjana Sankar
November 26, 2024

