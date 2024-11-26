Women's role is critical to building peace, says Nato official

In a world torn apart by conflicts and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/" target="_blank">climate change</a> that disproportionately impact women, it is critical that women play a central role in decision-making, a conference in Dubai attended by female leaders, a first lady, chief executives, change makers and trendsetters heard. With 170 conflicts raging around the world, including the protracted wars in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/25/arab-officials-discuss-gaza-plans-and-lebanon-spillover-with-g7/" target="_blank">Gaza, </a>Sudan and Ukraine, hope for a sustainable peace can come from women around the negotiating table, said Irene Fellin, the Nato Secretary General’s Special Representative for Women, Peace and Security. Although much progress has been made in amplifying women’s voices, “there is general pushback” against women taking leading roles in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/26/lebanon-and-israel-gearing-up-for-a-ceasefire-amid-fears-of-a-last-minute-collapse/" target="_blank">peace negotiations and mediations</a>, Ms Fellin said during a session at the two-day Global Women’s Forum that began in Dubai on Tuesday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank">Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/dubai/" target="_blank">Dubai</a>, made a surprise appearance at the forum, which was organised by the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), and is being attended by more than 4,000 participants. The third edition of the forum, in Madinat Jumeirah, features 130 discussions and workshops and more than 250 speakers from 65 countries. It is addressing challenges including gender gaps, digital inequality and the effects of global crises on women. Despite largely bearing the brunt of wars, including in the form of sexual violence, women are still at the “lowest level of the pyramid” of decision-making, said Ms Fellin. “If men design the peace process, they will design it by men for men,” she added. According to the UN, the proportion of women killed in armed conflicts in 2023 almost doubled compared to 2022. Four in every 10 people who died due to conflict in 2023 were women and conflict-related sexual violence increased by 50 per cent. In Gaza and Lebanon, the majority of those killed in the war are women and children. The war in Sudan has had “catastrophic impacts on women and girls”, according to a report by UN Women. Ms Fellin said much more needs to be done, while acknowledging the advances since the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 was adopted in 2000, which emphasised the need for increased participation of women in peacebuilding, the protection of women and girls in conflict zones, and the incorporation of gender perspectives in peace processes. She advocated a “circular approach to mediation” in which men and women play equal roles. “If we have men, we have a co-mediator who is a woman so the two perspectives can be joined,” she said. The inclusion of women will help to integrate gender perspectives and diversity from the outset for a long-lasting peace, she said. Structural and societal changes are critical to driving these changes while men largely sit in decision-making roles. Gender-responsive leadership where men are aware of the benefits of adding women's perspective should be encouraged, she said. Author Deepak Chopra said the age-old male narrative has to change. “The masculine energy we have cultivated over thousands of years has led to where we are now – wars, death, eco-destruction, chronic diseases,” he said at the conference. “We need women's empowerment more than anything else, because we need a new environment, a new story that has been absent.” By mainstreaming women narratives, he said, we will bring into our collective consciousness the idea of beauty, love, nurturing and tenderness. Women taking more active role in politics, Ms Fellin said, is the need of the hour. However, an emerging challenge in which technology is used to silence or attack women online, has to be tackled. Emine Erdogan, the Turkish first lady, delivered the keynote at the forum, and called for unlocking the potential of women and the inclusion of women in advancing technology. She said a “fair and sustainable future” can be built only through the full participation of women. “Technologies that do not involve women in their design and production process will not lead us to a better future. I firmly believe that women will be the architects of tomorrow’s societies based on compassion and justice,” Ms Erdogan said. The forum also heard praise for the UAE's achievements in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/27/sheikha-fatima-boosts-empowerment-for-emirati-women/" target="_blank">women's empowerment </a>and for Arab women’s strength and resilience in the face of challenges. “Palestinian women deserve special tribute for their determination and steadfastness,” said Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Art Authority and member of the Executive Council of Dubai. Drawing on the examples of her mother and grandmother who “raised children who lead the nation” today, Sheikha Latifa said “equality is a way of life” in Arab society. Rejecting what she called “modern stereotypes and prejudices”, Sheikha Latifa said Arab women do not need to “wait for others to advocate for equality” a she pointed out their significant contributions since the beginning of Islam. Women entered the field of medicine, earning recognition for their expertise in treating the wounded during battles and developing drugs and remedies, she noted. They established the first field hospital in history and expanded their ambitions further, achieving milestones such as piloting aeroplanes in 1933, advancing as atomic scientists in the 1940s, becoming ministers in the 1950s, and ultimately breaking barriers as astronauts in 2021 on their continuing path of achievement. Sheikha Latifa concluded her speech by emphasising the importance of uniting efforts to shape a promising future that supports women’s achievements globally, free from stereotypes and prejudice. Finally, she called for leveraging the immense influence of women in ways that create meaningful impact across all sectors.