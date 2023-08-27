Sheikha Fatima boosts empowerment of Emirati women

Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation, announced on Sunday a new national strategy for the empowerment of Emirati Women.

It comes one day before Emirati Women's Day, held on August 28, which offers an opportunity to highlight the achievements of many talented women.

The strategy aims to boost the lives of women and is set to run until 2031, Wam reports.

In April, Sheikha Fatima revealed this year's theme, “We Collaborate for Tomorrow”.

The theme was chosen to align with President Sheikh Mohamed's announcement that 2023 will be the “Year of Sustainability,” highlighting the UAE's commitment to finding innovative solutions to sustainability challenges.

“The UAE has witnessed, since its foundation by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, major transformation across various economic, social and political domains, especially in women’s affairs and her social participation,” said Sheikha Fatima, who is also the chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, at the time.

"Emirati women have assumed a unique and prestigious position in all sectors of society, and the UAE has become a role model in the field of human development and indicators of global competitiveness, especially indicators of bridging the gender gap, which enabled the UAE, thanks to women empowerment policies, to rank first among Arab countries and 68th globally in global competitiveness indicators in 2022."

The National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women includes three main categories

Establishing interdependent, cohesive and supportive families to enhance the role of women in society

Integration of women in the labour market and future sectors

Developing capacities and enhancing future skills of women

They also include developing a legislative and regulatory environment that supports women's quality of life.

The General Women's Union, in co-operation with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, the General Secretariat of the Cabinet, and the General Secretariat of the Executive Councils in each emirate or their representative, are the main partners in following up the implementation of the National Strategy for Empowerment of Emirati Women, while the supporting partners include all ministries, federal, local and private agencies and institutions, as well as relevant civil society organisations.

Every three years the relevant institutions are tasked with developing operational plans and approving them. The plans and programmes that are developed are approved by the Cabinet and Executive Councils in each emirate.

In addition to this, the General Women's Union is to hold meetings to follow up and evaluate progress made in implementing all plans, while proposing amendments if necessary.