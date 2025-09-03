AI holds key to water resilience, Abu Dhabi forum told

Artificial intelligence could hold the key to maintaining access to fresh water in a sustainable way, experts at an international conference in Abu Dhabi said on Wednesday.

It came as they gathered to address mounting challenges threatening global water security, including climate change, population growth, and industrial demand, on the final day of the Trends Research and Advisory’s Sustainable Water Security Conference on Wednesday.

With the UN warning that the world’s population could face severe water stress within the next five years, Alya Al Mazrouei, director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said the world needs to do more to avoid the "dire consequences" of shortages.

Alya Al Mazrouei, director of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, said the country is exploring AI-driven models to predict rainfall at hyper-local scales. Victor Besa / The National

AI and Innovation at the Forefront

“Arid and semi-arid regions like the UAE are particularly vulnerable,” Ms Al Mazrouei said, highlighting that the country receives just 100mm of rainfall annually.

Innovative solutions such as cloud seeding and AI-powered forecasting are becoming increasingly vital, she added.

Ms Al Mazrouei also revealed that the UAE is exploring AI-driven models capable of predicting rainfall at hyper-local scales, enabling better water management and more efficient planning for drought-prone regions.

Empowering youth, driving research

Two major initiatives were unveiled at the conference to strengthen research and foster innovation in water security.

One is the Trends Water Security Research Competition. This will be a platform encouraging students, researchers, and experts to propose innovative solutions for sustainable water management while shaping national and regional policies.

The other is the Trends Water Security Youth Council. This is an initiative aimed at empowering young professionals and encouraging active participation in addressing water-related challenges through research and development.

Looking ahead

With global water demand projected to surge in the coming decades, experts stressed the importance of leveraging advanced technologies, promoting regional cooperation, and investing in research to ensure sustainability.

Panellists agreed that AI has the potential to transform how water resources are managed and conserved water resources.

The UN has repeatedly warned that global demand for water is projected to rise by 20 to 30 per cent by 2050, while droughts have already surged in frequency by nearly a third since 2000. More than two billion people worldwide still lack access to safe drinking water, and the World Bank estimates that scarcity could shave up to 6 per cent off GDP in some regions by the middle of the century.

Technology offers hope

Advances in desalination and renewable energy technologies are helping some nations improve their resilience.

“The cost of desalinated water has come down dramatically,” former UK defence secretary Sir Liam Fox said at the conference on Tuesday. “A decade ago it was $9 per 1,000 litres, and that’s now down to around $4.”

He pointed to Morocco, which is using its solar and wind power together with its long Atlantic coast to boost desalination. He also praised the UAE for its projects at home and also in helping broker regional co-operation. Other experts at the conference also stressed the need to accelerate breakthroughs.

Ayesha Al Ateeqi, executive director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said: “The water segment has been quite stagnant, and we don’t see the same transformations as in fields like artificial intelligence and energy.

“The question we ask is how can we accelerate breakthrough technologies and break economic barriers to make water resources more accessible? How can we ensure these solutions are deployed and scaled at the right pace?” She warned that water scarcity still does not receive the international attention it needs.

Prof Ahmed Ali Alraeesi, acting vice chancellor of the UAE University, said education and research also plays an important role in achieving water sustainability.

“At the UAE University, water resources is identified as a main research area,” he said. “We offer the Master of Science specialising in water sustainability and environment and another specialisation in water resources.”

Porsche Taycan Turbo specs Engine: Two permanent-magnet synchronous AC motors Transmission: two-speed Power: 671hp Torque: 1050Nm Range: 450km Price: Dh601,800 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

APPLE IPAD MINI (A17 PRO) Display: 21cm Liquid Retina Display, 2266 x 1488, 326ppi, 500 nits Chip: Apple A17 Pro, 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine Storage: 128/256/512GB Main camera: 12MP wide, f/1.8, digital zoom up to 5x, Smart HDR 4 Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide, f/2.4, Smart HDR 4, full-HD @ 25/30/60fps Biometrics: Touch ID, Face ID Colours: Blue, purple, space grey, starlight In the box: iPad mini, USB-C cable, 20W USB-C power adapter Price: From Dh2,099

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20JustClean%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20with%20offices%20in%20other%20GCC%20countries%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20160%2B%20with%2021%20nationalities%20in%20eight%20cities%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20online%20laundry%20and%20cleaning%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2430m%20from%20Kuwait-based%20Faith%20Capital%20Holding%20and%20Gulf%20Investment%20Corporation%3C%2Fp%3E%0A