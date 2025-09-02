UAE set for heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning this week

A weather alert has been issued as parts of the UAE brace for heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning this week while more morning mist rolls in and evening temperatures drop.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the stormy conditions were expected to affect eastern and southern regions of the Emirates and could extend inland.

The bureau's online weather map forecasts heavy rainfall in Fujairah and Al Ain on Wednesday and Thursday.

The NCM said approaching low-pressure weather systems will bring what is known as an intertropical convergence zone northward towards the UAE.

This is a system associated with clouds, showers and even storms and is caused by the convergence of the trade winds.

Trade winds move typically from the east and curve towards the equator. Warm, moist air is forced upwards, cools and then can lead to showers that are often intense in Earth's midsection.

"Convective clouds will likely develop, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensities,” the NCM said in a statement shared by state news agency Wam.

"These may be associated with occasional lightning, thunder, and small hail, particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather warning comes after fog blanketed UAE skies on Tuesday morning, hampering visibility on the roads. More mist is expected to drift in on Wednesday.

Despite the unsettled weather, daytime temperatures are set to remain above 40°C in the UAE in the days ahead.

Some respite is expected from a sustained spell of very hot weather, however, with evening temperatures predicted to drop below 30°C in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi this week.

Rain in the UAE – in pictures

Safety alerts were issued as large parts of the UAE were hit by heavy rain, thunder and lightning overnight and into Monday morning. Antonie Robertson/The National Thunder rumbled and lightning streaked across the skies in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the early hours amid persistent heavy rain. Antonie Robertson/The National Authorities sent an alert to mobile phones shortly after 6am to warn of "weather fluctuations" in parts of the UAE. Antonie Robertson/The National Police reduced speed limits to 80kph temporarily on key routes. Antonie Robertson/The National The rain comes down in Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National The National Centre of Meteorology has weather warnings in place for much of the country until noon on Tuesday. Antonie Robertson / The National It issued its most severe red alert – urging people to be extremely vigilant over hazardous weather – for some areas of Abu Dhabi. Antonie Robertson/The National Heavy rain began falling early in the morning in The Greens, Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National Building obscured by rain and clouds in The Greens. Antonie Robertson/The National Cars cautiously manoeuvre through flooded roads in Barsha Heights, Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National A man stands in the rain, smiling under an umbrella, in Al Quoz, Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National A man pedals through the rain on his bicycle, in Barsha Heights. Antonie Robertson/The National People gather at the Dubai Internet City metro station, seeking refuge from the rain. Antonie Robertson/The National Pedestrians walk with umbrellas unfurled, navigating the rain-soaked streets in Barsha Heights. Antonie Robertson/The National Vehicles navigate flooded roads cautiously in Al Quoz, Dubai. Antonie Robertson/The National Flooded roads near Ibn Battuta Mall created a watery obstacle course, challenging drivers and pedestrians alike. James O'Hara/ The National Flooding is seen at the Garden cross roads intersection next to Ibn Battuta mall. James O'Hara / The National Flooding in Al Yasmeen villa community, Ajman. Salam Al Amir/ The National

