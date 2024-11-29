Sharjah's move to prioritise Arabic in public nurseries will help revive language, say parents and teachers

The decision to make Arabic the primary language in all of Sharjah's government-run nurseries will help <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/young-emiratis-look-to-the-private-sector-for-jobs-that-help-them-grow/" target="_blank">young Emiratis </a>connect with their heritage and boost their confidence, teachers and parents said. It was announced on Sunday, by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/02/ruler-of-sharjah-celebrates-85th-birthday/" target="_blank">Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah</a>, that Arabic must be the main language in government-run nurseries, as part of a major push to protect its use. Currently, nurseries in Sharjah follow a bilingual approach, alternating between Arabic and English on a daily basis. This model will now pivot towards prioritising Arabic, ensuring it becomes the foundation for learning and communication among the youngest members of society. “If we are to nurture the leaders of tomorrow, it is essential they are deeply connected to their mother tongue. A leader cannot be disconnected from their cultural roots, even if they are proficient in other languages,” Layla Al Maazmi, principal of Amiri Guard Nursery, told <i>The National</i>. The decision will help shape a generation that is confident in its identity, while being open to the world thanks to a deep connection with the Arabic language, she added. “If children start with Arabic correctly, it enriches their linguistic and social skills and helps them connect with older family members who may not speak English,” said Ms Al Maazi. “We will reduce the use of English and provide support tools to enhance education in Arabic, this includes audiovisual aids, stories, in-class and extra-curricular activities, and engagement with parents to ensure Arabic becomes the dominant culture. Ms Al Maazmi also highlighted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/05/10/sheikh-abdullah-stresses-importance-of-fostering-strong-arabic-skills-early/" target="_blank">the importance of nurturing Arabic language skills </a>in a generation increasingly exposed to English through social media and other influences. “Despite having a 100 per cent Emirati workforce, some children do not speak Arabic fluently,” she said. “We [already] focus on supporting Arabic by using it extensively in communication with both children and their parents.” The decision to make the speaking of Arabic mandatory at nurseries has been welcomed by parents in Sharjah. “This is a 100 per cent correct move. Teaching children in their mother tongue during early childhood boosts their confidence and relationships,” said Hajar Al Rayssi, an Emirati mother of three-year-old Rouda at Jumana Public Nursery. “Teaching children Arabic and encouraging them to explore, fosters curiosity and a deeper appreciation for their heritage.” Similarly, Ohoud Ahmed, whose four-year-old son Maged, attends the Amiri Guards Nursery, welcomed the change. “Arabic education will teach our children the foundations of their mother tongue,” she said. “While English can be learnt later, mastering Arabic from an early age ensures they are connected to their heritage and better equipped for the future.” Eman Al Naqbi, principal of Jumana Public Nursery, said the change aligns with their continuing educational practices. “Adapting the curriculum to prioritise Arabic will require minor adjustments,” she said. “All our teachers are Emiratis and native Arabic speakers, making them naturally prepared for this shift.” Sharjah has 33 government nurseries that cater to more than 2,000 children. In October,<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/01/no-weak-schools-in-sharjah-latest-inspection-report-shows/" target="_blank"> the Sharjah Private Education Authority</a> announced the Passion for Arabic scheme. The programme emphasises Arabic teaching for native and non-native speakers. It features diverse arts and contemporary tools to foster a love for the language and its cultural significance. Sharjah also recently announced the launch of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language. The 127-volume dictionary documents the evolution and richness of Arabic vocabulary serving as a vital resource for scholars, educators and linguists. Sharjah’s strategy is in line with a nationwide drive to strengthen the Arabic language and ensure it remains in use for generations to come. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/11/abu-dhabi-nurseries-arabic-language/" target="_blank">Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge</a> set out plans to require nurseries to employ Arabic-speaking teachers and provide training to support language immersion. This will become effective from the 2025/26 academic year, which begins in late August. Young children will be exposed to Arabic through songs, sounds and play, laying a strong foundation for fluency across the more than 200 public nurseries in Abu Dhabi.