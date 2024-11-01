Members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a parade in Tehran. Tehran has often used regional militias to attack Israel. AFP
Iran 'certain' of retaliation against Israel and may use Iraqi territory to launch attack

Senior IRGC official says Tehran 'can destroy everything Israel has'

Robert Tollast
November 01, 2024