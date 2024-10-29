A marine drone, believed to have been launched by the Houthis, is intercepted in the southern Red Sea. The rebels have reduced attacks on ships in the waterway since October 18. EPA
A marine drone, believed to have been launched by the Houthis, is intercepted in the southern Red Sea. The rebels have reduced attacks on ships in the waterway since October 18. EPA

News

MENA

Houthi attacks in Red Sea decline as leaders 'fear overreach'

Militants claim three new attacks but strikes have declined since Israel heavily bombed main port

Robert Tollast
Robert Tollast

October 29, 2024