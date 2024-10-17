US stealth bombers hit Houthi weapons sites in Yemen, Pentagon says

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US B-2 stealth bombers struck weapons storage sites linked to Houthi rebels in Yemen, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said late on Wednesday, the latest effort to blunt attacks by the Iran-backed group that have roiled commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

The bombers and other aircraft conducted precision strikes against five hardened underground weapons storage locations in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, Mr Austin said in a statement.

“US forces targeted several of the Houthis’ underground facilities housing various weapons components of types that the Houthis have used to target civilian and military vessels throughout the region,” he said. “This was a unique demonstration of the United States’ ability to target facilities that our adversaries seek to keep out of reach, no matter how deeply buried underground, hardened, or fortified.”

The employment of Air Force B-2 Spirit long-range stealth bombers demonstrates America's global strike capabilities, he added.

The US and Israel have repeatedly struck the Houthis, who began attacking ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after Israel began its campaign against Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip in the wake of the October 7, 2023 attack.

