US charges IRGC official over plot to kill Iranian-American activist

The US on Tuesday laid charges against an official from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps accused of involvement in a 2022 plot to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/05/10/masih-alinejad-defiant-amid-police-protection-after-uk-tv-appearance/" target="_blank">kill an Iranian-American journalist</a> and activist on US soil. An unsealed indictment revealed that Ruhollah Bazghandi and three others have been charged with trying to kill <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/02/01/new-york-court-charges-two-in-iranian-journalist-assassination-scheme/" target="_blank">Masih Alinejad</a>, who is living in exile in New York City. In the court documents, Mr Bazghandi is described as a brigadier general who served as chief of the IRGC's counter-intelligence department. “Today’s indictment exposes the full extent of Iran’s plot to silence an American journalist for criticising the Iranian regime,” FBI director Christopher Wray said, adding that the alleged plot involved a “network of conspirators”. “The FBI’s investigation led to the disruption of this plot as one of the conspirators was allegedly on their way to murder the victim in New York." Ms Alinejad's identity was not revealed in court documents but she confirmed to AP that she was the intended target. She posted on X that she had a meeting with federal authorities and Justice Department members. "The revelation that the assassination plot against me in July 2022 was orchestrated by [Ayatollah] Ali Khamenei’s IRGC is a stark reminder of the brutal lengths to which the Islamic regime will go to silence dissidents, even those far beyond Iran’s borders," she said. "But this new charge exposes not only the Islamic Republic, but also its lobbyists and even some who call themselves the opposition, yet denied this assassination plot. They too stand exposed for shielding the regime’s crimes." She posted on X earlier on Tuesday that she had a meeting with federal authorities and Justice Department members, and that she “can't share the news yet, but it's another beautiful day”. Ms Alinejad fled Iran after the country's disputed 2009 presidential election. She has been vocal in her opposition to Iranian leadership over the years, including during the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/09/14/irans-woman-life-freedom-movement-is-calm-now-but-embers-lie-under-the-smouldering-ash/" target="_blank">recent Woman, Life, Freedom protest movement</a>. Demonstrations <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/2022/10/08/mahsa-amini-protests-enter-fourth-week-despite-irans-crackdown/" target="_blank">spread across Iran </a>in 2022 after the<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/iran/2022/10/27/mahsa-aminis-family-under-house-arrest-in-iran/" target="_blank"> death in morality police custody of Mahsa Amini</a>, who had been detained for wearing her hijab “improperly”. "I will continue advocating … for the rights of the Iranian people to secure democracy and free themselves from dictatorship, no matter the risks," she wrote. Ms Alinejad said she moved 21 times in the past three years. "It has been over three years since the kidnapping plot forced me from my home in New York. My husband and I were recently rejected by a co-op apartment because no one wants to live next to someone pursued by AK-47s," she said. Ms Alinejad told <i>The National </i>in 2023 about her <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2021/07/14/masih-alinejad-on-iranian-kidnapping-plot-i-moved-between-3-safe-houses-in-8-months/" target="_blank">repeated displacement</a> due to Iranian threats, and said she <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/us-news/2023/02/01/new-york-court-charges-two-in-iranian-journalist-assassination-scheme/" target="_blank">refused to be “living under this fear”</a>. She thanked New York law enforcement in a social media post for ensuring her security. The other Iranians charged were Haj Taher, Hossein Sedighi and Seyed Forouzan. “Three of the defendants charged in this horrific plot are now in US custody, and we will never stop working to identify, find and bring to justice all those who endanger the safety of the American people,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. There have been several <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2021/09/03/us-sanctions-iranians-over-alleged-plot-to-kidnap-ny-based-journalist/" target="_blank">sanctions</a> and charges imposed on Iranians and Tehran-linked operatives for attempts to kidnap or kill Ms Alinejad. A Californian woman in April<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/04/07/california-woman-jailed-for-4-years-over-role-in-plot-to-kidnap-iranian-activist/" target="_blank"> began a four-year sentence</a> for trying to kidnap her.