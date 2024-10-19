Protesters storm Saudi broadcaster MBC's office in Baghdad over remarks against Iran-backed groups

Supporters of Iran-backed groups ransacked the Baghdad office of Saudi broadcaster MBC early on Saturday, a security source told The National, over a report that referred to commanders of Tehran-aligned militias as “terrorists”.

More than 400 people entered the channel's office in the Al Jamia neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital after midnight. They started a fire in the yard before breaking into the building where they damaged equipment and furniture, a security officer with the Interior Ministry said.

Iraqi security forces later sealed off the area, blocking all roads leading to the building, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity. There has been no official statement from authorities.

Excerpts of the MBC report sparked anger and criticism on social media and Telegram channels belonging to the pro-Iranian camp. The report focused on terrorism in the region, and referred to Yahya Sinwar as being the latest “terrorist” to be killed. The Hamas leader was killed by Israel on Wednesday.

Qassem Suleimani, revered commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force who was killed at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020, was described as a “symbol of terrorism”. Other key figures such as Abu Mahdi Al Muhandis, killed alongside Suleimani, and Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, also recently killed in an Israeli strike, were mentioned.

Shiite MP Mustafa Sanad vowed to work to cancel the network's licence. “There is no place for you in Iraq,” Mr Sanad wrote on X. “You listen to the report as if you are listening to [Israeli] Channel 14, which is affiliated with the [Zionist] entity,” he said.

Hamas issued a statement condemning the report and demanding an apology from the broadcaster.

Videos online showed the protesters waving flags of the Popular Mobilisation Forces and the Hezbollah Brigades – one of the most influential Iraqi Shiite militias. Others shouted “No, no to America” and “no, no to Israel”.

Tension and conflict has been escalating in the region as Iran-backed groups – Hamas and Hezbollah – as well as allies in Yemen, Syria and Iraq have been at war with Israel for more than a year. The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a shadow group consisting of various militias, frequently claims responsibility for drone strikes launched at Israel.

MBC's Baghdad office was also attacked in 2020. A programme aired on MBC1 suggested that Iraqi militia leader Al Muhandis was involved in arranging an attack in Lebanon nearly 40 years ago. At the time the channel said it would place the matter in the hands of Iraqi authorities to protect MBC’s Iraq employees and the organisation.

