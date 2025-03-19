Israeli strikes on Gaza a ‘dramatic step backwards’, says Macron during King Abdullah's visit

Israel's resumption of strikes <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/netanyahu-threatens-gaza-air-strikes-only-the-beginning/" target="_blank">on the Gaza Strip</a> is a major step backwards after its ceasefire with Hamas earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, alongside King Abdullah of Jordan. “The resumption of Israeli strikes yesterday, despite the efforts of mediators, represents a dramatic step backwards,” Mr Macron said ahead of talks in Paris <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/02/26/syrian-leader-al-shara-in-jordan-for-talks-with-king-abdullah/" target="_blank">with King Abdullah</a>. “It's dramatic for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/hamas-bears-sole-responsibility-for-renewal-of-israeli-strikes-in-gaza-says-us/" target="_blank">the Palestinians of Gaza</a>, who are again plunged into the terror of bombardment, and dramatic for the hostages and their families who live in the nightmare of uncertainty.” A truce between Hamas and Israel had been agreed in January but Israeli bombs this week killed more than 400 people. A new round of strikes on Wednesday killed 13 people. King Abdullah pleaded for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2025/03/11/syrias-leadership-under-pressure-ahead-of-key-donor-meeting/" target="_blank">Europe </a>to push for peace. “Europe has a major role to play in reaching a peaceful solution,” said King Abdullah, while also highlighting the “extremely dangerous step” represented by Israeli strikes. Negotiations between Hamas, which rules Gaza, and Israel have been overseen by the US administration with input from Arab partners. The EU has shied away from making use of its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/05/27/eu-summons-association-council-with-israel-to-discuss-human-rights-and-icj-ruling/" target="_blank">leverage with Israel</a> as an important trading partner, despite calls from some members to do so. Such a decision would require unanimity from the bloc's 27 countries. “The international community must act immediately and collectively push for restoring the ceasefire and the implementation of its phases,” King Abdullah said. “Israel's attacks and its blockade of aid, water and electricity to Gaza are escalatory measures that risk the lives of a severely vulnerable population. “The ceasefire must be restored and the flow of aid must resume immediately.” Negotiations have stalled over how to proceed with a ceasefire, the first phase of which expired in early March. Israel and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/19/us-launches-several-strikes-across-yemen-in-clear-escalation-with-houthi-rebel-group/" target="_blank">the US</a> have sought to change the terms of the deal by extending the first stage instead of moving to the second. Hamas said it was open to talks on getting the ceasefire back on track but will not renegotiate the agreement that took effect on January 19. The region is now facing “substantial risks of destabilisation”, Mr Macron said. He stressed that security co-operation with Jordan, an ally of the West, remains a priority as rapid political changes take place across the Levant, including in Lebanon and Syria. “Hamas, which contributed to the worst disaster that has happened to the Palestinian population since 1948, has lost,” Mr Macron said, referring to the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Mr Macron reiterated his endorsement of an Arab peace plan adopted on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/04/arab-summit-egypt-alternative-trump-gaza-plan/" target="_blank">March 4 in Cairo</a>, which includes technocratic control of the war-battered territory without Hamas members and a $53 billion reconstruction. It represents a realistic path forward, he said, adding that a military solution to the conflict was unrealistic. The plan will be discussed on Thursday at a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels with UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres. “The seeds of a new security architecture that allows Israelis to achieve regional integration are there, and the elements that allow and will allow, we hope, stability and peace for all are there – if we know how to work together and hold on,” Mr Macron said. Mr Macron and King Abdullah also discussed shared concerns over security <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/18/turkish-air-strike-kills-nine-members-of-family-in-north-east-syria/" target="_blank">in Syria</a>, where the interim leaders have struggled to keep control. A booming illicit drugs trade, born under the former Syrian regime, has caused security incidents at the border with Jordan. Last month, Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara visited King Abdullah in Amman to discuss boosting security co-operation. “I know you share my concerns over the recent violence in Syria,” King Abdullah said, turning to Mr Macron. “We support Syria's efforts to preserve security, stability, territorial integrity and protect its cities.” Mr Macron said: “Syria, with all its fragilities, is now out of the Iranian grip that it used to be under.” Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to visit France “in a few days”, Mr Macron added.