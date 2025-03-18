Syrian Democratic Forces troops in Hasakah, north-eastern Syria, after the ousting of president Bashar Al Assad, in December. Reuters
Turkish air strike kills nine members of family in north-east Syria

Attack undermines recent deal to integrate region into Syria's new HTS-led authorities

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

March 18, 2025