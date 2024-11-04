Glow-in-the-dark monster trucks will take over Etihad Arena this weekend. Photo: Etihad Arena
Glow-in-the-dark monster trucks will take over Etihad Arena this weekend. Photo: Etihad Arena

Lifestyle

Things to do

Things to do in the UAE this week, from glowing monster trucks to fitness villages

Plus, an Indian food festival is recreating a famous neighbourhood in Himachal Pradesh

One Carlo Diaz

November 04, 2024

Weekender

Get the highlights of our exciting Weekend edition every Saturday

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Weekender