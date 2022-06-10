25 new things to do indoors in the UAE this summer

The hot and humid UAE summer need not dampen spirits, as there is plenty of entertainment to seek out in air-conditioned environs. Whether you're taking time off to coincide with the school holiday or looking for something fun to do over the weekend, here is a list of indoor activities across the Emirates to choose from.

Boxed In — Think In escape room, Abu Dhabi

The new escape room adventure Boxed In — Think In at Abu Dhabi Mall has more than 80 challenges and puzzles, contained within 12 boxes, for curious minds to solve. Teams will compete against one another to complete as many cubes as possible in an hour. Every box that gets unlocked earns a token, and the team with the most tokens at the end wins. Tasks will require concentration, problem-solving skills and logical thinking. There is room for 10 teams of two to five people.

Monday to Friday, 4pm to 10pm, Saturday, 10am to 11pm, Sunday 3pm to 9pm; Dh125 per adult; Dh105 for children aged 8 and under; Abu Dhabi Mall; info@boxedin.ae; 058 819 9176

Bowling, dining and arcade games at Central Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi

Bright neon signs, walls with graffiti art and mismatched, bright, funky decor fill the inside of the new Central at Yas Bay Waterfront. The venue is spread over 1,320 square metres with three sections: dining, bowling and an arcade.

There is also indoor and outdoor seating, which overlooks Al Raha skyline with waterfront views. Walk-ins only for bowling or the arcade, although availability will be based on a first-come, first-served basis. Bookings are recommended for the restaurant.

Open Monday-Thursday, 4pm-midnight, Friday-Saturday, noon-3am; Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island; 02 235 8756; central-uae.com

Dubai Sports World

Dubai Sports World is back for its 12th year, running until September 21 at Dubai World Trade Centre, for its longest event yet. The near six-month run, which gives fitness enthusiasts access to a range of indoor activities, is now at full capacity after it had been limited during the pandemic.

Facilities include those for football, padel tennis, cricket, tennis, badminton and more, spread across 20,000 square metres in Za’abeel Halls 3 to 6 at Dubai World Trade Centre. There are 42 courts, including three five-a-side and three seven-a-side football pitches, as well as a wicket with nets for cricket fans.

From Dh20; daily, 8am-midnight; Dubai World Trade Centre; dubaisportsworld.ae

Dubai Summer Surprises

Festivities, fireworks and family fun. That’s what the team behind Dubai Summer Surprises is promising UAE residents and visitors for the annual event’s 25th anniversary this year. DSS will include sales at most malls across the emirate, plus DSS 2022 Summer Restaurant Week, Share Millionaire and daily raffles.

Children can participate in a variety of edutainment activities, hosted by DSS mascots Modesh and Dana, from July 1 to August 28 at an indoor pop-up at Dubai World Trade Centre. The duo will also put in appearances, shows and interactive activities at malls across the emirate.

July 1-September 4; various locations across Dubai; www.mydss.ae

Kids go free at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Children below the age of 12 can stay, eat and kart for free on Yas Island this summer, as well as get complimentary access to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World (both of which have indoor arenas), plus Yas Waterworld.

Paying adults need to book a package at one of the hotels on Yas Island — hospitality brands include the W, Hilton, Crowne Plaza, Rotana, Radisson and the child-friendly WB hotel — to avail themselves of the offer, with one child going free per adult.

Until Sunday, September 4; from Dh478 per adult; various venues across Yas Island; www.yasisland.com

Exhibition and new dining experience at Louvre Abu Dhabi

More than 100 paper-based objects from across the globe are on display at Louvre Abu Dhabi's latest exhibition Stories of Paper. It takes visitors on a journey through time to discover the various ways in which paper was utilised across cultures.

The items on view include books, manuscripts, drawings, a reproduction of a house and 13 contemporary artworks and installations made of paper. Works include Katsushika Hokusai’s renowned The Great Wave off Kanagawa, one of Louvre Abu Dhabi’s latest acquisitions and on display at the museum for the first time, as well as a 15th century Quran from Tunisia, scribed with silver ink on purple-dyed pages.

An accompanying masterclass by contemporary Emirati artist Khalid Al Banna includes a three-hour course exploring his process of signature collage artworks, where participants can learn the history of collage along with printing techniques and create their own masterpiece. The masterclass is priced separately from the entry ticket.

Open Tuesday-Sunday, 10am-6.30pm; free entry for those aged 18 and under or those over 60, Dh31.50 for schoolteachers and college lecturers, Dh63 for everyone else; Saadiyat Island; louvreabudhabi.ae

Discounts at Motiongate, Dubai

With more than 70 per cent of its rides, restaurants, retail stores and waiting areas located indoors, the Motiongate theme park has launched its Coolest Summer package as well as extending its hours until the end of August.

The offer requires visitors choose the “Coolest Summer” ticket option online, which will get them a 10 per cent discount, complimentary cap and free ice cream.

Make a beeline for the DreamWorks zone, which is entirely air-conditioned, and features theatre shows, play zones, rides and roller coasters based on movies such as Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon.

Sunday to Thursday, noon-10pm; Fridays and Saturdays, noon-11pm; Dh295; 800 262 9464; Dubai Parks and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Road; www.motiongatedubai.com

Museum of the Future, Dubai

You'd have to plan a few weeks ahead to visit Dubai's newest attraction as visitor slots are still selling out days in advance. But once you're in, you are free to stay for as long as you want for the day.

Expect to immerse yourself in a futuristic world where technology is used to represent art and where visitors are encouraged to imagine what the future could be like in topics such as outer space, nature and wellness.

One of the outer space-themed exhibitions is called New Moon and shows how the Moon could be transformed into a source of renewable energy for the entire planet. Visitors can also explore the space station and learn about the pioneers who live and work there, while a nature-themed exhibition shows a mixed reality recreation of the Amazon rainforest.

There's also a wellness-themed exhibition that takes visitors to a sanctuary that is away from digital life, where they are encouraged to reconnect with mind, body and spirit.

Open daily from 10am-6pm; Dh145 with free entry for children under the age of 3, people of determination and Emiratis aged 60 and older; Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai; museumofthefuture.ae

Indoor greens at My Golf Dubai

The UAE is full of golf enthusiasts who aren't quite diehard enough to hit the greens in the swing of summer. Thankfully, there are indoor options to take you through the season. Relatively new spot My Golf Dubai is a “luxury indoor golf and entertainment lounge” that allows punters to keep up their play with a simulator. Various packages are available for up to six players.

From Dh139 per hour; Sunday-Thursday 10am-10pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-midnight; Dragon Mart 2, Dubai; 058 160 1983; mygolfdubai.com

Air-conditioned Ripe Market, Dubai

Support home-grown vendors at Ripe Market, which offers fresh food, handmade jewellery and locally produced clothing, skincare products and art in air-conditioned environs this summer.

Head to the Golden Mile Galleria community mall on Saturdays or Circle Mall every other Sunday for a spot of shopping and plenty of family entertainment. If you’d like to participate in the market, contact bookings@ripeevents.com.

Saturday; 9am-7pm; buildings 7 to 10, Golden Mile Galleria, Palm Jumeirah; Sunday, June 12 and 26, July 17 and 31, August 14 and 28, and September 11 and 25; Circle Mall, JVC

Summer offers at Saray Spa, Abu Dhabi

The spa at Marriott Al Forsan has launched two pocket-friendly summer offers for guests and visitors looking to unwind on hot days.

Fridays are ladies’ nights, when women can enjoy a two-for-one discount on all treatments, including facials, massages and (if you dare to try it in the heat) the hammam, and the offer is redeemable with a friend or individually. If you’re heading to the spa midweek, get 40 per cent off a treatment of your choice.

The spa uses products from the Dead Sea and Elemis, and has separate men and women’s lounges, a fully equipped gym, studio room and an Olympic-size lap pool (although the pool is outdoors).

Monday-Thursday, 10am-4pm; Fridays, 4pm-10pm; from Dh250; 02 201 4031; Marriott Hotel Al Forsan, Abu Dhabi, Khalifa City; sarayspa.alforsan@marriott.com

Excavations at Sharjah Archaeology Museum

Get a hands-on experience of what it would have been like to be an archaeologist excavating the site of a village once inhabited by artists who built the tombs of the Egypt's pharaohs in the second millennium BC.

Organised by Sharjah Museums Authority and the Egyptian Museum in Turin, the Deir el-Medina: Village of the Pharaohs’ Artists exhibition will introduce visitors to the techniques used in archaeological excavations of the Italian Mission in Luxor in Egypt at the beginning of the 20th century. These excavations resulted in the discovery of a large village that was once inhabited by builders painters and sculptors who built the tombs.

Interactive activities include a replica of an excavation site where children can work with mock-up tools and learn about ancient Egyptian costumes as well as visit an ancient Egyptian writing corner which will teach them about the papyrus industry. The exhibition ends with a detailed presentation on the techniques used to preserve the artefacts, highlighting the restoration work done by the museum in Turin.

Open Saturday-Thursday 8am-8pm; Friday, 4pm-8pm; Dh5 for children up to 12 years and Dh10 for everyone else; until August 31, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saqr Al Qasimi street, Dasman; 06 566 5466

Summer exhibitions at Alserkal Avenue, Dubai

The home-grown arts and culture destination has a number of ongoing not-to-be-missed exhibitions that are running over the summer. Highlights include Eyes Wide Shut, a collective exhibition featuring 10 female artists from the UAE, Iran, Armenia, Ukraine, Palestine, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and Kuwait. Exploring a widerange of sociopolitical issues through several mediums, the artists belong to three different generations, and each shed light on various burning issues of their day. It's on view until August 12.

There's also a self-titled exhibition by Belgian artist Wim Delvoye, known for his subversive works that span drawings, sculptures and installations. One of Delvoye's works, a towering metallic sculpture, was one of the star attractions at this year's Art Dubai. The exhibition is on until September 15.

Open daily 10am-7pm; entry to the exhibitions is free; Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai; alserkal.online

Splatter Rooms, Abu Dhabi

Express yourself through art at new concept Spatter Rooms, which has just opened at Al Seef Village Mall in Abu Dhabi. No prior art experience is necessary as the activity invites guests to splatter, throw, mix and explore paints and materials to create unique works. There are different techniques to be tried including freestyle art, pendulum, spinning art and fluid art for one-of-a-kind creations. The activity is suitable for adults and children. All supplies including disposable clothing and canvases are included.

From Dh139 per person; The Walk at Al Seef Village Mall, email info@splatterrooms.com or visit splatterrooms.com

Studio 14, Dubai

If you’re looking to replace your outdoor fitness regimen, consider booking a session at Studio 14, which opened in May and offers boxing sessions for adults and children, as well deep stretch and mindfulness sessions.

The eco-friendly fitness studio is done up in recycled woods and green walls, and has electricity-free machines, bamboo mats and sustainable products on sale, from recyclable bags to bottled water with plant-based and 100 per cent biodegradable packaging.

The Himalayan salt wall is another cool element. Not only can a salt wall improve the mood and cleanse the skin, but it also purifies the air and reduces allergies — a bonus when you’re working out alongside others indoors.

Open daily; 7am-9pm; from Dh140 per class; Umm Al Sheif; 04 252 8018; studio14.ae

Sushi masterclass, Dubai

SushiSamba is launching its Edomae masterclass on June 26. Classes will be held once a month, led by the restaurant’s culinary director Kyungsoo Moon.

Chef Moon will introduce 10 participants to the different kinds of sushi, proving an overview of the historical and cultural significance of the dish and the art of sushi-making. This is followed by a hands-on session, where guests can try their hands at preparing a classic sushi roll and two signature SushiSamba rolls using traditional equipment and fresh ingredients, before a three-course paired lunch.

Sunday, June 26 and July 24; 1pm-3.30pm; Dh698; 04 278 4888; The St Regis Dubai, Palm Jumeirah; reservations@sushisambadubai.com

Glow-in-the-dark padel at The Alley DXB, Dubai

Padel has taken the UAE by storm in recent years, with several new courts opening across the country in the past few months alone. Among these is the first and only glow-in-the-dark version. The Alley DXB bills itself as “Dubai's trendiest experience”.

It’s certainly novel, as it gives you a workout with a nightlife vibe. The day is split into two: until 4pm it's lights on, and post-4pm the pitch goes black, while the racquets, balls and court lines glow in orange, green, pink and red. You can bring your own racquet or rent one for Dh30.

Dh200 for one hour (four people or more) before 4pm, Dh250 after 4pm; 7am-1am; Umm Suqeim Road, Al Quoz; 050 600 0767; instagram.com/thealleydxb

Let's Walk at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

The mall has launched a new free fitness programme called Let’s Walk. The initiative will run year-round and rewards participants with discounts and offers from brands in the mall. The walks, which will be about three kilometres, will be led by a certified trainer on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8.30am in Central Kitchens on level three. Every month, there will be special challenges via STEPPI, an app that rewards fitness. The first challenge is for 5,000 steps a day and will begin on June 15. Participants who complete the daily task can win prizes from Huawei.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8.30am; free; Al Maryah Island, www.thegalleria.ae; 02 493 7400

Overnight camping at The Green Planet, Dubai

Dubai's indoor rainforest, The Green Planet, has relaunched its overnight camping experience. Visitors are able to sleep among more than 3,000 animals and plants that call the biodome home.

Tents are pitched and activities planned, with games and experiences catering to families. Staff lead rainforest tours, so guests can learn more about the nocturnal animals living there, and movie screenings or story time also take place.

The experience includes dinner and breakfast at the Green Planet Cafe, and visitors also get the chance to feed the animals. Places need to be booked at least 24 hours in advance and spots are limited.

Until August 27; from 7pm; from Dh700 for two; City Walk, Al Wasl; www.thegreenplanetdubai.com

Hands-on experiences at The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi

Learn more about aquatic life at The National Aquarium in Al Qana, a new destination in the capital that stretches across 2.4 kilometres of waterfront. The attraction, which opened in 2021, is spread across 10 zones and is home to 46,000 creatures and 300 species. It is the biggest aquarium in the Middle East and its wildlife is cared for by a team of 80 marine experts. For a more hands-on experience, animal encounters can be purchased. These include swimming and feeding freshwater rays, hanging out with Puffins and hand-feeding marine species.

Daily, 10am to 10pm; from Dh105; Al Qana; www.thenationalaquarium.ae

The Storm Coaster, Dubai

Many of the best roller coasters in the UAE are outdoors, so it’s worth heading to the recently opened Dubai Hills Mall to check out The Storm Coaster, which is said to be the fastest indoor one in the world.

The mall is also home to hundreds of shops and restaurants, as well as the biggest Geant hypermarket in the UAE and Adventure Park, an indoor play zone for children aged 3 and over. A Roxy Cinema is opening this summer, too.

From Dh65; Sunday-Thursday, 10am-10pm, Friday-Saturday, 10am-midnight; Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Hills Estate; entertainment.emaar.com

Futuristic exhibition at Theatre of Digital Art, Dubai

The Souk Madinat Jumeirah attraction aims to welcome the future with its Digital Extravaganza exhibition, running daily until August 31. The show invites audiences to become travellers on a near-psychedelic journey through the senses, moving from planet Earth all the way to the metaverse in a “new media wonderland”.

Six international media artists have been commissioned for this exhibition, each sharing their vision of what the future could look like. There is an augmented reality element where users can fly off into space with VR, engage in philosophical dialogue with artificial intelligence and explore the endless possibilities of the metaverse.

Dh50 for children up to 12 years and Dh100 for everyone else; open daily, 11am-11pm, until August 31; Madinat Jumeirah; 04 277 4044

Thunder Road, Umm Al Quwain

Dubai is often spoken about as the country’s gastro hub, but the new Thunder Road restaurant is a hidden gem worth visiting if you’re driving north this summer. Run by Italians, the restaurant offers flavours that will transport you to the Mediterranean country, with dozens of home-made cheeses (the burrata is a must-have), mouth-watering pizza and beautiful views of the ocean from floor-to-ceiling windows.

Located at the Barracuda Beach Resort, the restaurant has a children’s playground (outdoors), pool table and grocery store within to pick up some authentic Italian goodies, making it well worth a day trip up the coast.

Monday to Friday, 11am-10pm; Saturday and Sunday, 9am-10pm; Barracuda Beach Resort, Al Shebeakah, Umm Al Quwain; 06 768 1175; thunder-road.ae/barracuda-branch

Viking restaurant, Ajman

While the UAE’s smallest emirate has plenty by way of outdoor activities, the summer does not have to render it a write-off. Not only does Ajman have some gorgeous hotels, it is also home to one of the quirkiest restaurants in the country.

Viking is designed to take customers back in time; think medieval-themed interiors, customised tableware and cutlery, including tankards and goblets, plus staff dressed in authentic attire. The food is named after popular Norse warriors and themes, and includes Ready for the Sea (a soup); Leif Erikson T-bone meal (a steak dish); and a King Ragnar-themed drinks menu.

Open daily except Tuesdays; 7pm-midnight; 06 744 4431; Shop No 4, Liwara 1, reservations@vikingrestaurant.ae

Animal Welfare Centre, Ras Al Khaimah

During the summer, animal shelters experience an influx of pets as owners move back home or go abroad. Visit the centre, which is supported by the government of Ras Al Khaimah, to see the dogs and cats that are looking for their forever homes.

Currently, the shelter contains an air-conditioned dog building with 25 indoor and outdoor kennels as well as a cattery with 22 rooms. There's also a pet shop with supplies and an adoption room. Appointments must be made to see the pets for adoption.

Thursday-Tuesday, 9am-6pm; Landfill road, Al Jazeera; 056 357 6029; www.rakawc.com

