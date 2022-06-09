10 concerts and events coming to Dubai, from Justin Bieber to 'Romeo & Juliet'

Music, dance and literature will feature on the Dubai events calendar for the coming months.

The emirate will offer plenty to keep us enthralled year-round, including concerts and the return of popular events.

In addition to performances by pop stars Justin Bieber and Louis Tomlinson, the festivals Sole DXB and Global Village are also back — watch this space for more information as it is released.

Here, The National rounds up 10 of the best events to look forward to:

1. Jeremy Isaac: Wednesday to Sunday until July 31 at Palazzo Versace

The American singer is performing up to three sets each night, featuring covers of soul and modern R&B hits as well as original material. Isaac comes to Dubai after working with stars such as Celine Dion, Angie Stone and Charlie Wilson.

More information is available at www.instagram.com/qsbarandlounge_dubai

2. UK Pink Floyd Experience — A Tribute Show: June 15 and 16 at Dubai Opera

Performing hits from the classic albums The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall to the epic lighting production and video projections, the seasoned UK tribute band have been recreating the hits of Pink Floyd successfully throughout the years, with tours across the UK and Europe.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh175; www.dubaiopera.com

3. Louis Tomlinson: July 2 at Coca-Cola Arena

Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the singer's world tour, with Tomlinson's Dubai show postponed twice before he announced his latest date at Coca-Cola Arena.

Concert goers can expect to hear hits such as Miss You and Just Hold On, as well as songs from the former One Director star's 2020 debut album Walls.

Doors open at 7pm; tickets from D225; www.coca-cola-arena.com

4. Justin Bieber: October 8 and 9 at Coca-Cola Arena

The Canadian pop star will return for two shows as part of his blockbuster 20-month Justice World Tour.

Named after his sixth album, which was released in the past year, the concert will feature hits performed in what promoter Thomas Ovesen describes as Bieber’s “most elaborate" stage production yet.

Doors open at 7.30pm; remaining tickets start from Dh1,299; www.coca-cola-arena.com

5. 'Romeo & Juliet': September 9 to 11 at Dubai Opera

Shakespeare and dance enthusiasts across the UAE will be pleased to hear that the ballet Romeo & Juliet will be performed in Dubai by the Tbilisi Opera and Ballet State Theatre.

At the performance of the masterful version created by the late Russian choreographer Sergei Prokofiev, fans can expect sumptuous sets and the kind of technique that makes the Georgian company renowned in classical dance circles.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on September 10 and 11; tickets from D325; www.dubaiopera.com

6. Terra Solis by Tomorrowland: launching September

Poolside vibes await at Terra Solis in Dubai. Photo: Tomorrowland

One of the world's biggest dance festivals is opening a new desert destination in Dubai.

Belgian electronic dance festival Tomorrowland is launching Terra Solis, a festival-inspired escape that will open in September bringing poolside beats, day-to-night parties and exclusive events to the emirate.

Open to adults only, the new getaway will be held on a site spanning 371,000 square metres at Dubai Heritage Vision on Lehbab road, less than half an hour's drive from Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building.

DJs to perform at the opening weekend will be announced soon.

More information is available at www.terrasolisdubai.com

7. Global Village: October to April

A violinist performs at the entrance of Global Village. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The much-loved annual Dubai event will reopen with arts, culture and music from around the world.

Exact opening dates will be announced soon, as well as some of the artists and new venue additions featuring as part of the new season.

Music acts performing at Global Village over the years have included Liam Payne, Atif Aslam and Anne Marie.

More information is available at www.globalvillage.ae

8. ‘Riverdance — 25th Anniversary Show’: October 27 to 30 at Dubai Opera

Riverdance are renowned for their enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances. Photo: Expo 2020 Dubai

After entertaining thousands each night during their month-long residency at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Irish troupe will return with a one-off show at Dubai Opera.

The group are renowned for its enthusiastic interpretation of Irish traditional and folk dances and will incorporate Middle Eastern influences into the Dubai show.

Showtime is 8pm, with an additional 2pm matinee show on October 29 and 30; tickets from Dh325; www.dubaiopera.com

9. Sole DXB: December 9 to 11 at Dubai Design District

Expand Autoplay A visitor posing for the camera at Sole DXB at D3. Leslie Pableo for The National

The much-loved street culture and music festival will return after a two-year hiatus.

First held in 2011, the annual event has since grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals.

It now features a multi-format programme of talks and workshops to footwear exchanges, film screenings and musical concerts.

Previous artists to headline Sole DXB include Wu-Tang Clan and Black Star.

More information is available at www.sole.digital

10. Dubai Shopping Festival: December 15 to January 29, across various venues

Dubai Shopping Festival features plenty of concerts by regional pop stars. Ruel Pableo / The National

Expect plenty of concerts, shopping deals and family entertainment as part of the six-week festival.

With more details to be announced later in the year, you only need to look back at last year's event to know what's in store.

Emirati-Yemeni singer Balqees Fathi and Egyptian artist Mohamed Hamaki performed at Burj Park, nightly drone shows were held at Bluewaters Island and Ain Dubai, while pop-up markets took place across various locations including Al Seef, Rigga, Al Khawaneej and Global Village.

More information is available at www.visitdubai.com

