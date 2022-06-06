Dubai Summer Surprises sale celebrates 25th anniversary in July

Festivities, fireworks and family fun. That’s what the team behind Dubai Summer Surprises is promising UAE residents and visitors for the annual event’s 25th anniversary this year.

DSS will start on July 1 and run for 10 weeks, until September 4.

Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, DSS will include sales at most malls across the emirate (see the full list below), plus DSS 2022 Summer Restaurant Week, Share Millionaire and daily raffles.

Children can participate in a variety of edutainment activities, hosted by DSS mascots Modesh and Dana, from July 1 to August 28 at a pop-up at Dubai World Trade Centre.

DSS mascots Modesh and Dana will host a pop-up at Dubai World Trade Centre. Photo: DFRE

The duo will also put in appearances, shows and interactive activities at malls across the emirate.

The festival will include special offers for Eid Al Adha, which is expected to start on Saturday, July 9, as well as run back-to-school campaigns in August.

“Dubai Summer Surprises has been at the heart of Dubai’s summer season for a quarter of a century, shaping memories and creating unforgettable experiences,” said Ahmad Al Khaja, chief executive of Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment.

"This year is no exception, with a programme designed to showcase the best Dubai has to offer across our malls and entertainment experiences, restaurants, hotels and more.

“The 25th edition reaffirms Dubai’s position as a year-round destination for visitors and an exceptional place for families to live and work.”

While the eateries that are a part of Restaurant Week are yet to be confirmed, DFRE has released a list of participating malls, and retail and food areas, with more expected to be added as the weeks progress.

These are:

Al Seef

Bluewaters Island

Boxpark

City Centre Deira

City Centre Mirdif

Citywalk

Dragon Mart 2

Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival Plaza

Dubai International Financial Centre

Ibn Battuta Mall

La Mer

Mall of the Emirates

Mercato Mall

Nakheel Mall

The Beach on JBR

The Outlet Village

The Pointe

The full calendar of events will be announced ahead of the festival at www.mydss.ae