Abu Dhabi launches biggest indoor summer sports programme in Middle East

Abu Dhabi Summer Sports is underway in the UAE capital, making it easy for people to stay fit and keep cool as the weather heats up.

Taking place at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, the event champions fitness and sport and is open every day until the end of August.

Participants can get involved in tennis, basketball and football or try out a purpose-built, one kilometre walking track that's free of charge for everyone to access.

Photo: Abu Dhabi Summer Sports / Instagram

The state-of-the-art venue spans 27,000 square metres and has 25 indoor tracks and courts, all with air-conditioning.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, it's designed to encourage people to stay healthy even during the hotter months of the year.

The largest indoor sports event in the region, Abu Dhabi Summer Sports has three seven-a-side football pitches, two five-a-side football courts, eight padel tennis courts, three basketball courts, three badminton courts and three volleyball courts. There's also a cricket court and a CrossFit track, with reservations required.

Visitors can also get to grips with a giant inflatable dubbed Inflatafest. Filled with slides, climbing walls, obstacle courses and more, the bouncy structures are open to both adults and children.

“The Abu Dhabi Summer Sports provides an ideal opportunity for visitors of all ages to practise sports activities in the summer season in a suitable and enjoyable atmosphere for all. We invite everyone to participate and encourage them to adopt a healthy lifestyle through daily practise," said Aref Hamad Al Awani, secretary-general of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

With plenty of free activities on offer, participants keen to try their hand at any of the indoor sports can reserve on the event’s website, or via Abu Dhabi Summer Sports' social media accounts.

In keeping with Abu Dhabi’s Covid-19 safety regulations, participants must present a green status on Al Hosn app, which requires a negative PCR within the last 14 days. Face masks are also required to access the venue.