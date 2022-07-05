Abu Dhabi's National Aquarium unveils new zone for children

The National Aquarium in Al Qana has announced the opening of an interactive children's zone called Bella and Rio’s Playground.

The new space, named after the aquarium’s Hyacinth Macaws Bella and Rio, is located in the Flooded Forest section of the aquarium.

It is free of charge after purchasing a ticket.

Children can learn fun facts about animals and the rainforest through playing games. The zone has a range of activities, such as colouring an animal on screen and watching it come to life on an animated wall display. Through these displays, youngsters can also interact with their artworks to learn more about those living in the Flooded Forest, such as Hyacinth Macaws, anteaters, monitor lizards, and capybaras and others.

Other zones in the aquatic attraction will also let children video map their own volcano, interact with the plankton and play with the ice-age interactive, plus learn through touch screens and guides with more than four languages available.

“At The National Aquarium, we are always looking to develop new and exciting ways to educate young visitors on the everyday lives of our residents, and the Bella and Rio kid zone does just that with its fresh and engaging activities,” says general manager Paul Hamilton.

“The aquarium has always been envisioned as a wonderland for families to come and explore, enjoy, and engage their curiosity and we are even more certain that the launch of Bella and Rio’s playground will contribute to our success and growth as it serves as a hub of learning and laughter within The National Aquarium.”

The National Aquarium opened in November and was the first project to open in Al Qana, a new waterfront destination in the capital that stretches 2.4 kilometres. The attraction is home to 46,000 creatures from 300 species spread across 10 zones.

It is the biggest aquarium in the Middle East with wildlife cared for by a team of 80 sea-life experts and specialists.

