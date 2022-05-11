Studio 14: eco-friendly fitness space for children and adults opens in Dubai

Self-powered equipment. A Himalayan salt wall. Children swinging punches and holding plank positions. Studio 14 is not your average neighbourhood gym.

The fitness studio, located in Umm Al Sheif, Dubai, will open to the public on Monday, May 16, after weeks of by-invitation and appointment-only classes by instructors from @chiropracticdubai.

Opening of new “eco-friendly” fitness studio, Studio 14. Children’s class. Antonie Robertson / The National

People can sign up to a number of group classes or use a range of state-of-the-art, stand-alone equipment, including the TechnoGym Skillrow and SkillMill. Not only are these machines blood-pumpingly effective, they also use zero electricity, powered instead by the users themselves.

All classes are limited to six people to allow for a more personalised experience.

An eco-friendly outlook lies at the heart of the Studio 14 concept; the number 14 denotes personal freedom and self-determination, according to numerology. This is reflected in its nature-inspired design (think recycled woods and green walls) and the aforementioned electricity-free machines, as well as the sustainable products on sale, from recyclable bags to bottled water with plant-based and 100 per cent biodegradable packaging.

The Himalayan salt wall is another cool element. Made from illuminated salt bricks that have rejuvenating properties, this holistic feature is more at home in a fancy spa. However, Studio 14 makes a compelling case for including it in a fitness arena: not only can a salt wall improve the mood and cleanse the skin, but it also purifies the air and reduces allergies — a bonus when you’re working out alongside others indoors.

Studio 14 is open to adults and children 7 years and above. Little ones can take part in classes such as mindfulness and boxing, while adults can sign up for a signature class or deep stretch session. Boxing is also a big part of the Studio 14 ethic — for both its calorie-burning and eco-friendly impact.

“Dubai is a growing and developing city unlike many others, and it is a city full of fitness enthusiasts. I believe this is the best time for home-grown concepts and boutique studios to emerge,” says Studio 14 founder Lucy Komolka Walsh.