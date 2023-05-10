Princess of Wales wears dress by Lebanese designer Elie Saab at palace garden party

Kate, Princess of Wales, rounded off a weekend of coronation style by turning to Lebanese designer Elie Saab for the Buckingham Palace Garden Party.

The princess wore a chic cornflower blue dress featuring sheer panelling, intricate bead and lace work and a pussy-bow necktie, which she topped off with an elegant Philip Treacy hat in a matching shade.

The Princess of Wales wore the same dress in 2019. Reuters

Kate wore the same combination at Royal Ascot in 2019, continuing her theme of repeating looks during the weekend’s celebrations.

On Sunday, she joined the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla with her husband the Prince of Wales and two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the coronation concert, wearing a fitted wrap blazer paired with matching flared trousers by Alexander McQueen. She wore the same outfit at an engagement in January last year.

The Princess of Wales wore a red Alexander McQueen suit for the coronation concert. Getty Images

She added a relaxed vibe to the look with her hair in loose waves and wore a Van Cleef & Arpels silver drop pendant necklace.

British label Alexander McQueen has long been a go-to for the princess, who famously chose Sarah Burton, the label’s creative director, to design her wedding dress in 2011.

Kate also turned to Burton to create a custom look for Saturday’s coronation ceremony, for which she wore an ivory silk gown covered in silver bullion and threadwork embroidery.

To represent the four nations of the UK, the outfit featured a rose for England, a thistle for Scotland, a shamrock for Northern Ireland and a daffodil for Wales, plus the Royal Victorian Order Mantle.

She finished the look with a striking headband, which featured a wreath of white crystals with three-dimensional leaf embroidery in silver, which sat just above her hairline and was custom-made by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Princess Kate wore a custom Alexander McQueen gown for the coronation of King Charles III. AFP

Over her gown, the princess wore a robe of red and royal blue, edged with military gold frogging. She also wore a set of pearl and diamond drop earrings once owned by Princess Diana, as well as the George VI Festoon Necklace given to Queen Elizabeth II by her father King George VI.

Princess Charlotte twinned with her mother in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.