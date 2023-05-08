Princess of Wales rounds off coronation style with another Alexander McQueen look

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

The Princess of Wales turned again to one of her favourite designers to dress her for the coronation weekend as she stepped out in a red, tailored Alexander McQueen for Sunday night’s concert.

As she joined the newly crowned King Charles III and Queen Camilla, alongside her husband the Prince of Wales and two eldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Kate looked chic in the fitted wrap blazer paired with matching flared trousers.

She added a relaxed vibe to the look with her hair in loose waves and wore a Van Cleef & Arpels silver drop pendant necklace.

This is not the first time Kate has been pictured in the suit, having previously worn it for a Shaping Us pre-campaign launch event in January last year.

British label Alexander McQueen has long been a go-to for the princess, who famously chose Sarah Burton, the label’s creative director, to design her wedding dress in 2011.

Kate also turned to Burton to create a custom look for Saturday’s coronation ceremony, for which she wore an ivory silk gown covered in silver bullion and threadwork embroidery.

To represent the four nations of the UK, the outfit featured a rose for England, a thistle for Scotland, a shamrock for Northern Ireland and a daffodil for Wales, plus the Royal Victorian Order Mantle.

The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte wore matching ivory Alexander McQueen gowns for the coronation ceremony. Getty Images

She finished the look with a striking headband, which featured a wreath of white crystals with three-dimensional leaf embroidery in silver, which sat just above her hairline and is custom-made by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Over her gown, the princess wore a robe of red and royal blue, edged with military gold frogging. She also wore a set of pearl and diamond drop earrings once owned by Princess Diana, as well as the George VI Festoon Necklace given to Queen Elizabeth II by her father King George VI.

Princess Charlotte twinned with her mother in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

The coronation concert at Windsor Castle rounded off a weekend of celebrations across the UK.

The event opened with the Prince of Wales making a speech honouring his father the king, before performances by Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger.

Stars, including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls, Alan Titchmarsh and Sir Tom Jones, sent recorded video messages in honour of the king played throughout the concert, which was hosted by Hugh Bonneville.

Top Gun star Tom Cruise delivered a video message from his War Bird plane, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time,” before saluting and banking off.

Muppets stars Kermit and Miss Piggy also gave speeches, with the frog saying he was “honoured” to have been invited to the coronation.

At the same time, 10 towns and cities across the country were treated to “spectacular” light displays, while 1,000 drones took to the sky for a UK-first “multi-location drone show”.

The light display included the Welsh dragon spanning 140 metres, beamed into the sky above Cardiff to the soundtrack of Paloma Faith singing Lullaby, while James Nesbitt performed a spoken-word piece written by Daljit Nagra, chairman of the Royal Society of Literature.

