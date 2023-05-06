Celebrities who attended the coronation, including Lionel Richie and Katy Perry

For some, the next best thing after the pomp and pageantry at the crowning of King Charles III has been the celebrity spotting.

American singer Lionel Richie, who will perform at a celebratory concert on Sunday, arrived at Westminster Abbey wearing a formal morning suit, making him one of the few men dressed in that style.

In the new relaxed dress code laid out by the new monarch, men were not required to wear military uniforms or ceremonial robes, but rather could wear just a suit. Richie clearly felt the occasion warranted something more formal, and opted for a jacket with tails and a winged collared shirt.

Lionel Richie, centre, wore a formal morning suit to the crowning of King Charles III. Reuters

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, arrived with singer Katy Perry. While the American performer wore a pink skirt suit and huge hat — possibly by Moschino — Enninful kept it semi-traditional with a black suit and his OBE medal pinned to his chest.

As befitting a fashion editor, however, he paired his sombre suit with a waistcoat in periwinkle blue.

Edward Enninful wears a blue waistcoat with his suit, while Katy Perry wears all pink. AP

Dame Emma Thompson arrived in a simple black dress worn under a floral coat in autumnal reds, while Dame Joanna Lumley opted for a swing coat with a wide contrasting collar in white, which she matched to her hat. American singer Joan Armatrading was another who went the simple route, wearing a button-front two-piece in black.

The wild card of the day was undoubtedly British magician Dynamo. Arriving with Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones (who wore a slim-cut, single-breasted suit in midnight blue and pale grey tie), Dynamo decided on a classic beloved by the royals — a double-breasted, Harris Tweed suit, which he cleverly updated by opting for a rich brown tone.

Television presenters Ant and Dec both decided to keep it simple, with black single-breasted suits for the ceremony, while Australian musician Nick Cave — a dapper dresser at the best of times — arrived in a slim-cut three-piece black suit and matching shoes.

The outlier of the day was Floella Benjamin. Best known for being a presenter of children's television, she was made a baroness in 2010, and as such is entitled to wear red ceremonial robes to the crowning.

Baroness Floella Benjamin carrying the Sovereign's Sceptre with the Dove during the coronation. PA

As a member of the House of Lords, however, she was also required to take part in the ceremony, and she carried the Sovereign's Sceptre with the Dove as part of the procession into Westminster Abbey.