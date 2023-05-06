Kate, Princess of Wales wears regal Alexander McQueen gown to coronation

Kate, Princess of Wales arrived at the coronation of King Charles III wearing a cream Alexander McQueen gown underneath ceremonial robes.

Putting an end to weeks of speculation about which designer would be chosen to create her look, the princess has once again selected Sarah Burton, the creative director of Alexander McQueen, who also designed her wedding dress in 2011.

In ivory silk crepe, the McQueen gown is covered in silver bullion and threadwork embroidery. To represent the four nations of the UK, the outfit features a rose for England, a thistle for Scotland, a shamrock for Northern Ireland and a daffodil for Wales, plus the Royal Victorian Order Mantle.

Rumours suggested the princess would sport a floral headpiece rather than a tiara for the occasion. Instead, she wore a wreath of white crystals with three-dimensional leaf embroidery in silver, which sat just above her hairline and is custom-made by Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen.

Both Kate, Princess of Wales and her daughter Princess Charlotte wore McQueen creations. AP

Over her gown, the princess wore a robe of red and royal blue, edged with military gold frogging. She also wore a set of pearl and diamond drop earrings once owned by Princess Diana, as well as the George VI Festoon Necklace given to Queen Elizabeth II by her father King George VI.

Burton, along with the House of McQueen, is one of the Princess of Wales's favourite designers, while Stella McCartney and Catherine Walker were two other names in contention.

Princess Charlotte twinned with her mum in an Alexander McQueen dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.