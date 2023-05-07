Highlights from King’s Charles III’s coronation weekend

Millions of people across the UK and beyond celebrated the coronation of King Charles III over the weekend.

The main event took place at Westminster Abbey in central London in a grand and elaborate ceremony where King Charles was crowned.

Saturday May, 6

King and queen’s procession to Westminster Abbey

The royal procession set off from Buckingham Palace, providing an opportunity for people to catch a glimpse of the king and queen.

Departing from the norm, King Charles and Queen Camilla rode in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach instead of the older, less comfortable Gold State Coach.

While 1,000 service personnel lined the route, the overall procession was much smaller than the one in 1953, which included other royal families and Commonwealth prime ministers.

Coronation service at Westminster Abbey

The event brought together about 100 leaders, kings and queens from around the globe, along with celebrities, everyday heroes and family and friends of the couple.

Global popstars Lionel Riche and Katy Perry were part of the 2,300-strong congregation, as was French President Emmanuel Macron, actresses Dame Judi Dench and Dame Emma Thompson, presenters Ant and Dec and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

Pomp and pageantry were to the fore, with the Armed Forces staging the biggest ceremonial military operation since Queen Elizabeth’s 1953 coronation, culminating in a 4,000-strong procession of servicemen and women from across the globe, winding its way through the heart of the capital.

King Charles’s grandson Louis, who turned five a few weeks ago, lightened the mood as he yawned and fidgeted during the ceremony, while big brother George was a page of honour helping to hold the long train of the king’s robe.

The historic moment came a few minutes past midday, when the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed St Edward’s Crown on Charles’s head and he became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, the nation’s coronation church since 1066.

The coronation was a spiritual and deeply personal event for the king, a “committed Anglican Christian”, who was anointed, knelt at the abbey’s high altar and received homage from his son and heir, the Prince of Wales.

Prince William’s interaction with his father, where he touched the St Edward’s Crown then kissed the king on the right cheek, was a poignant moment for the head of state.

Watch: King Charles III is crowned at Westminster Abbey

As Prince William knelt before King Charles, who held his son’s hand between his palms, the future monarch said: “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God.”

The king’s estranged son the Duke of Sussex was among the congregation, sitting two rows behind his brother with the Duke of York’s family, and he intently watched the crowning.

And when a few minutes later the congregation was invited pay homage to the new monarch, Harry spoke, along with the other royals around him, the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

Charles delivered a King’s Prayer, the first time a monarch has spoken words to God aloud during a coronation, and he prayed to be a blessing to people of “every faith and conviction”.

In his sermon the archbishop told the nation’s new monarch: “We crown a king to serve."

Mr Welby spoke of how “Jesus Christ was anointed not to be served, but to serve”.

“The weight of the task given you today, Your Majesties, is only bearable by the spirit of God,” he said.

The ceremony had five main elements: the Recognition; the Oath; the Anointing; the Investiture and Crowning; and the Enthronement and Homage; and the queen’s coronation.

Tracing it roots back to the medieval period, the Christian ceremony, not witnessed for 70 years when Queen Elizabeth was crowned, saw the king dressed in a series of garments signifying a symbolic journey that concluded with him anointed with holy oil during its most sacred moment and crowned.

Key moments from King Charles III's coronation

It reflected the diversity of the of UK, with representatives from the nation’s faith communities playing an active role in the coronation of a monarch for the first in history.

But in a change, the controversial “Homage of the People” element of the service was toned down after there was widespread criticism.

Mr Welby “invited” a show of support from the congregation rather than a “call” to those in the abbey and elsewhere to swear allegiance to the king.

Royals appear on the balcony at Buckingham Palace

The king and queen set the seal on their coronation day by twice appearing on Buckingham Palace’s balcony to acknowledge the nation.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, in lavish robes and wearing their crowns, returned with a wave the cheers of crowds who braved rain during a ceremonial military celebration not seen for 70 years.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined the monarch and his wife and then well-wishers were treated to an encore with just the king and queen.

Making their first balcony appearance of the king’s reign, the couple looked relaxed after the momentous coronation, which was watched around the globe.

It was the fulfilment of King Charles’s destiny after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, after a 70-year reign.

RAF flypast dazzles crowds on The Mall

The RAF’s Red Arrows display team trailed red, white and blue smoke as their Hawk jets flew over the crowds gathered on The Mall and outside the palace.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force had been due to take part in the flypast, but “unsuitable weather conditions” meant that plan had to be abandoned.

Instead, helicopters from the three services and the Red Arrows took part in the display, which lasted for about two and a half minutes.

Royals celebrate coronation at private gathering

King Charles III toasted his absent grandson Prince Archie on his fourth birthday at a family celebration in Buckingham Palace after the coronation, the Daily Mail has reported.

The king also raised a glass to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were at the Abbey and the post-ceremony festivities in the royal residence.

King Charles also toasted “those that weren’t there”, and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday “wherever he was”.

Glasses of champagne and canapes including mini broad bean and tarragon coronation quiches were served in a running buffet at the Palace, the Mail said.

Sunday May, 7

Coronation Big Lunch

Thousands of coronation street parties for members of the public took place across Britain.

US President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden was a surprise guest at Downing Street for the Big Lunch on Sunday.

UK's Prime Minister hosts coronation Big Lunch

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty opened the door to volunteers, Ukrainian refugees and youth groups in Downing Street for a lunch to mark the coronation.

About 7,000 street parties and other events were registered, and organisers hoped that more would be added.

More than 17.2 million people took part in Big Lunch events last June as they celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said big lunches will take place from Saturday to Monday “in a nationwide act of celebration and friendship”.

Coronation Concert at Windsor

A host of performers from around the world came together at Windsor Castle on Sunday night for a star-studded concert to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The Coronation Concert was beamed on to large screens across the country and saw the Prince of Wales make a speech honouring his father the king, before performances by Katy Perry, Take That, Lionel Richie and Nicole Scherzinger.

Stars including Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan, Dame Joan Collins, Bear Grylls, Alan Titchmarsh and Sir Tom Jones sent recorded video messages in honour of the king throughout the concert, which was hosted by Hugh Bonneville.

The Prince of Wales delivered a special speech to his father during the concert.

Prince William gave the most passionate tribute of the night, telling his father before 20,000 spectators: “Pa, we are all so proud of you.”

When he took to the stage he delighted his daughter Princess Charlotte, who could be seen pointing out her father to brother Prince George.

The future king made a poignant reference to his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, adding: “I know she’s up there, fondly keeping an eye on us.”

He told the king: “She would be a very proud mother.”

The prince described how his father’s first words on entering Westminster Abbey for his coronation — when he responded to the official greeting by a young chorister — were a pledge of service.

“It was a pledge to continue to serve,” William said.

“Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.”

He praised the king’s campaigning to protect the natural world and heralded his establishment of the Prince’s Trust.

“Perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported.”

Prince William, a future king himself, also made his own historic pledge as he thanked the millions who serve in the military, schools, NHS and local communities.

“I commit myself to serve you all. King, country and Commonwealth.”

Windsor gets ready for coronation concert inside the castle grounds

The speech was followed by the national anthem, which was sung by all present, including Prince George.

The king smiled and waved to the crowd at the end.

Lighting up the Nation

As part of the Lighting up the Nation event, colourful illuminations lit up landmarks across the UK.

Choreographed lasers, projections and drone displays radiated over historic bridges and buildings in cities including the Blackpool seafront in Lancashire, Sheffield Town Hall and Newcastle’s Tyne Bridge.

Light shows also brightened up Belfast, Edinburgh and Cardiff at various locations.

