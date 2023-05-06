Crowds 20 deep cheer King Charles down The Mall

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Parents and grandparents hoisted children on to their shoulders in the 20-deep crowds lining The Mall in the hope of catching a glimpse of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on their way to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Carriage.

The throngs of people — many who had been camping out in tents for days — appeared unperturbed by the rain and dared not budge from their coveted positions as they watched the coronation procession.

Naz Sheikh from Lahore, wearing traditional Pakistani dress, watched the spectacle with his extended family. As his young son and nephews had Union flags painted on their faces, he told The National the day represented a celebration of the royal family and also British values.

“This is our legacy, to tell our children about the royals and democracy,” he said. “It’s important to be part of this day.”

Saima Aslan, his sister-in-law, said: “It’s a great day for everyone and we’re glad to be here.”

Sisters Anna and Grace Klein, from Berlin, got up at dawn to prepare to watch the procession. The pair set up a traditional British picnic on The Mall as they eagerly awaited the king and queen consort’s arrival.

“It’s quintessential,” Anna told The National. “I love the history and traditions of Britain and the royal family.”

Jeannette Hopkins waved a Union flag as she explained her reasons for attending. “It’s important to be here, to be part of the atmosphere and witness it all,” she said.

She also said her attendance was to support King Charles, and therefore staying at home was not an option.

“We couldn’t have stayed at home and watched it in TV,” she said.

“I think he’s doing a great job. It’s a very big job to do.”

Her daughter Karen McBride said the day of celebrations will be poignant as she will also be remembering the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“There will never be another queen like her,” she said.

While the vast majority of people crammed along the railings of The Mall were there to celebrate the coronation, The National saw around a dozen anti-monarchy protesters.

Police swarmed around them, questioning the group and searching their bags and pockets. At least one was arrested.

The Diamond Jubilee State Coach travels along The Mall en route to Westminster Abbey. Getty Images

The demonstrators held giant banners reading ‘not my king’ and chanted the same slogan as the procession got under way.

Elliott Lee, a member of the Republican group, said he and his group came to raise awareness about their cause.

“King Charles does not have a mandate to serve as head of state,” he told The National. “Why does he believe he can represent the people?

“Ideally, we would have an elected head of state. This would mean equality and fairness.”

Stewards approached parents with young children to issue wristbands for the youngsters. They advised mothers and fathers to write their names and phone numbers on the bands in case their children became lost in the crowds.

A scream was heard as a woman tumbled off a plastic stand. While she did not appear to have been hurt, the fall prompted police to issue orders to the crowds.

“Get down off the railings!” they bellowed. “It’s not safe to stand on wet railings.”

After the king and queen consort had passed, many fans hunkered down under ponchos, umbrellas and sought shelter from trees as they awaited the next parade.

King Charles and Queen Camilla, as she is known, returned to the palace by the same route but this time in a different carrier — the Gold State Coach, used at the coronation of every monarch since William IV in 1831.

