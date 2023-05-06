The Gold State Coach and Diamond Jubilee State Coach: King Charles's coronation carriages

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

King Charles will travel in two state coaches during the coronation celebrations.

He will travel to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond State Coach before returning in the Gold State Coach.

What is the Diamond Jubilee State Coach?

On the morning of May 6, King Charles will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was created for Queen Elizabeth II's 60th anniversary.

The coach weighs more than three tons, stands more than three metres tall - taller than most coaches so the monarch can be seen), and is almost five and a half metres long.

The coach was built 11 years ago. It is made of aluminium to give it strength and stability without adding excessive weight. It is drawn by six Windsor Grey horses - Icon, Shadow, Milford Haven, Echo, Knightsbridge and Tyrone.

The procession, accompanied by the Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry, will pass through the streets of London before arriving at the Sanctuary of Westminster Abbey for the 11am coronation service.

What is the Gold State Coach?

Following the service, a grander coronation procession will take place, with the king and queen consort travelling in the Gold State Coach.

Pulled by eight Windsor Greys, the coach will make its way from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace, where a Royal Salute from the UK and Commonwealth Armed Forces will honour King Charles and the Queen Consort on their special day.

The Gold State Coach, a stunning eight-horse-drawn carriage steeped in history, will once again grace the streets of London for King Charles III's coronation.

Commissioned in 1760 by Francis Rawdon-Hastings for King George III and designed by Sir William Chambers, this 4.4-tonne wooden masterpiece is covered in gold leaf and adorned with intricate sculptures and ornamentation.

Measuring seven metres long and 2.1 metres wide, the Gold State Coach has been used for every coronation since William IV, as well as other significant royal occasions.

The carriage is now postilion-ridden in four pairs, as its weight allows it to move only at a walking pace.

The gilded brakes are operated by the grooms, ensuring safe and smooth travel.