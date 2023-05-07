Newly crowned king and queen thank public for coronation support

Smiling, majestic and with his wife close by, King Charles III proceeded down Westminster Abbey towards his crowning ceremony within walls that have witnessed coronations since 1066.

While Britain has its failings, few countries could match the ornate robes, ancient symbols of power and gravitas of Saturday's ceremony. Small wonder the newly crowned king and his wife said they were “deeply touched” on Sunday as the nation continued to celebrate the historic coronation.

“Their Majesties were deeply touched by the events of yesterday and profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion — and to the very many who turned out to show their support in such numbers in London and further afield,” a statement said.

Beyond the majestic, there was also the personal. A moment of solemnity and familial love combined as Prince William knelt, pledged his loyalty to the king then kissed his father on the cheek and momentarily their eyes met.

It was witnessed close hand by his wife of 18 years, the new Queen Camilla, and at a distance by a television audience of many millions.

So begins the new Carolean era, as King Charles’ reign will be known. Aged 74, in duration it will not match the 70 years of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, but it will be one that brings the British monarchy into the 21st century complete with its challenges of climate change and political upheaval.

But those trials were for another day, with the king focused on the moment of coronation.

He appeared at the rain-soaked abbey door gently smiling, with his nine-year-old grandson Prince George among the four pageboys competently bearing his robe train, perhaps realising that one day it will be him who makes the walk to kingship.

Somewhat pensive, the king walked towards the 700-year-old Coronation Chair containing the 150kg Stone of Destiny.

The procession was led by the resplendent Penny Mordaunt in an elegant teal dress, carrying the 17th-Century Sword of State in her role as Lord President of the Privy Council.

The Conservative MP became the understated star of the coronation. With gravitas and precision, the former Royal Navy reservist kept the 3.5kg sword rigid as she walked with authority.

White shirt

Few watching knew what to expect, such was the passage of time since the late queen’s coronation.

In a moment of vulnerability, the king was stripped to a simple white shirt then behind screens was anointed by the Archbishop of Canterbury with holy oil made from olives picked from the Monastery of Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem.

To preserve some mystery, with this coronation being only the second to be televised, that ceremony was hidden from view.

An anointing screen is erected for King Charles during his coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey. AP

A few minutes passed and the king emerged to be wrapped in a golden coat. Sitting on the coronation chair, he was soon festooned with the many artefacts taken from the royal treasury that have been used for centuries at the 40 coronations celebrated in Westminster Abbey.

The big moment came at noon, when the archbishop lifted St Edward’s Crown high before lowering it on to the king's head.

“God save the king,” Justin Welby said, in a chant echoed by the congregation of 2,300, made up of royals, heads of state, ambassadors, celebrities and commoners.

The abbey’s bells rang out and gun salutes were fired across London.

A son's kiss

But the most celebrated moment came when his son knelt in front of him and clasped his hands.

“I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you, and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liegeman of life and limb. So help me God,” the prince said, following it with a kiss. The king responded with a whispered “thanks William,” and a smile.

Prince William kneels in front of King Charles. AP

There was another poignant moment when Prince William fastened the clasp of his father’s robe but there was family sadness, too.

Prince Harry arrived alone in the knowledge that his book Spare had exposed some painful confidences of the royal family.

Rouge Dragon

Britain’s depth of history resonated in the abundance of people with coronation titles, such as the Rouge Dragon Pursuivant and the Garter King of Arms, the Gold Stick-in-Waiting and Lord High Steward of England, an office held for the day only.

There was also a more contemporary take, with the great coronation carpet of yellow and blue depicting Ukraine's colours, a nod towards the modern state fighting for its existence.

Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine, would certainly have been pleased, as she also was by the blue and yellow dress combination of Jill Biden, the US's first lady who attended with her granddaughter Finnegan Bidenre.

Former prime ministers, from John Major and Tony Blair to David Cameron, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss took their seats close to heralds, dukes, marshals, princesses, kings and queens.

The diversity of the coronation was marked by the participation of people of all religions, including Lord Syed Salah Kamall, who, representing British Muslims, presented the Armills, known as “the bracelets of sincerity and wisdom” to the king.

An array of Christian clergy also joined the service, including Theophilus III, Patriarch of Jerusalem and All Palestine.

There were foreign dignitaries from almost every country. Sheikh Mansour, the UAE's Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the EU Commission, attended along with Vice President Han Zheng, representing China, and President Emmanuel Macron of France, who entered the cloister with his wife Brigitte.

Sword Bearers

Alongside Ms Mordaunt was Gen Lord David Richards, bearing the Sword of Spiritual Justice.

He told The National that he was so close to the king that at times “I could have just reached out and touched his majesty,” adding that “our eyes locked once or twice”.

“It brought it home to me that I was a very fortunate and privileged person to have had such a role. That I was a minor cog in the greater workings of history in Great Britain”.

Bearing the sword for two-and-a-half hours was demanding.

Gen Lord David Richards, second from right, looks on as King Charles leaves Westminster Abbey. AP

“I hadn't realised that it would be quite such a physical challenge,” he said, speaking from his home in Hampshire on Sunday.

“I thought the service was done with the right amount of solemnity, but also a little bit of humour when the opportunity arose, to make sure we didn't take ourselves too seriously.”

The sword role dates back to 1189 and Richard the Lionheart’s coronation, with Gen Richards’ blade made for the crowning Charles I in 1626.

After Saturday’s service, the third king to bear that name brings with him “a new sense of optimism,” Gen Richards said. “In King Charles we've got a very understanding person who genuinely has all of his people's interests at heart.”

Queen Camilla

Aside from being crowned, the most pleasing part for King Charles would have been the crowning of Queen Camilla, who shared her husband’s nerves before the crowning.

But that apprehension was wiped away once she was anointed and crowned. Queen Camilla beamed at her husband’s side.

She has been on an extraordinary journey in which she went from capturing King Charles’s heart in his twenties, to a marriage, divorce and then a second marriage to the future king.

On Saturday, she became the Queen of England, enjoying the crowds’ cheers outside Buckingham Palace alongside her husband, the King of England.