King Charles toasts grandchildren at family coronation party

King Charles III toasted his absent grandson Prince Archie on his fourth birthday at a family celebration in Buckingham Palace after the coronation, the Daily Mail has reported.

The king also raised a glass to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who were at the Abbey and the post-ceremony festivities in the royal residence.

King Charles also toasted “those that weren’t there”, and wished his other grandson a very happy birthday “wherever he was”.

The Duke of Sussex attended the coronation but swiftly flew home to the US afterwards to be with the Duchess of Sussex and their children, Archie and Lili, for the boy's birthday.

Prince Harry’s troubled relationship with King Charles and the royal family hit new lows after he criticised his relatives in his memoir Spare at the start of the year.

Glasses of champagne and canapes including mini broad bean and tarragon coronation quiches were served in a running buffet at the Palace, the Mail said.

King Charles III's coronation: Incredible images from a historic day - in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III wearing the Imperial State Crown and carrying the Sovereign's Orb and Sceptre leaves Westminster Abbey after the coronation in May 6. AFP

The king and queen were joined by royals including Prince Williams and his wife Kate, as well as Queen Camilla’s nearest and dearest — her sister Annabel Elliot, her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes, and her grandchildren.

Official photographs were taken by the couple’s favourite photographer, Hugo Burnand, in the Throne Room and the Green Drawing Room to mark the day.