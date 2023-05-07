Princess of Wales says her children 'enjoyed' King Charles III's coronation

Kate, Princess of Wales, has told The National that her three children enjoyed participating in their grandfather King Charles III’s Coronation service.

The mother-of-three spoke about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during an unannounced visit to a public picnic in the grounds of Windsor Castle on Sunday afternoon. With her husband Prince William the couple were among a welter of leading royals who got out to thank the public for their support.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie attended a big lunch in Cranleigh, Surrey, on Sunday while Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence visited a community street party in Swindon, Wiltshire.

The mere mention of “Kate and Wills” in the crowds of revellers on Windsor’s Long Walk sparked a frenzy and sent people rushing towards a car that had stopped on the path to the king's castle.

Out stepped the Prince and Princess of Wales to a swarm of enthusiastic supporters who pushed curious and excited children to the front and scrambled to capture the moment on their phones.

A day after the eyes of the world had been on them at King Charles III’s Coronation, Prince William and his wife Kate cut casual figures during their unannounced visit to the picnic.

The National spoke to the Princess — and future queen — about how her children were feeling after taking part in their grandfather’s coronation ceremony.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis had central roles in the historic occasion, which was watched by millions around the world.

The Princess of Wales on Sunday reported that they were in good spirits.

“They’re good, thank you very much,” she told The National. “They enjoyed yesterday.”

Nine-year-old Prince George, second-in-line to the throne, had a special role in the service as he acted as one of four Pages of Honour to the king.

Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis were seated in the front row of Westminster Abbey, with their parents, to witness the crowing of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The young royals warmed the hearts of spectators as they performed their duties with impressive poise.

Louis — known for his mischievous antics — joined his sister and the adults in the abbey to sing “God Save the King” as the ceremony concluded.

The children afterwards accompanied their parents in a carriage from the church to Buckingham Palace before making an appearance on the balcony.

For her visit to the coronation celebrations in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Kate, 41, opted for a causal look. She paired a blue blazer over a white T-shirt with black wide-legged trousers. Her trainers proved to be a sensible choice for the muddy ground following heavy rain on Saturday.

Locals and people who had travelled from afar for the festivities welcomed the Wales’s decision to make a surprise visit to the party. Many had hoped to attend the Coronation Concert, set to begin at 8pm, but had failed to obtain tickets. Instead, they opted for a free party which included a children’s choir performance, a live band, and a Matilda theatre production.

Six-year-old Anishka Dasgupta told The National about her experience chatting to Prince William and Kate.

“Princess William gave me a high-five and Princess Kate shook by hand,” said the young royal fan, dressed in a Union Jack dress. “He asked if we liked the concert that was going on and I said yes. It felt good to meet them.

“I learn about the royal family in school. We learnt about the king and the coronation.”

Out on the streets of Windsor town the atmosphere was reminiscent of last year’s platinum jubilee celebrations and Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

But despite the town once again being the focal point of a major royal event, vendors reported lower-than-expected sales of souvenirs and merchandise.

David, who is selling flags and plastic hats bearing the face of King Charles, told The National sales had been dismal compared to past occasions.

“I sold a lot for the platinum jubilee and a fair amount for Harry and Meghan’s wedding. But this has been by far the worst,” he said as crowds of partygoers passed him en route to the castle. “People are just not interested in Charles.”

He put the high number of attendees down to “curiosity” rather than ardent support for the new monarch.