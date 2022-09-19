What is the Long Walk? Windsor's role in the Queen's funeral

Queen Elizabeth II has embarked on her final journey to Windsor following a state funeral service in Westminster Abbey.

The queen’s coffin was transported from the abbey in a procession which took her along Horse Guards Parade and The Mall, past Buckingham Palace and on to Wellington Arch.

Hundreds of mourners, including members of the queen’s staff, lined the route to see her coffin. This was covered in the Royal Standard, with flowers and the Imperial State Crown on top.

Running about half an hour behind schedule, the coffin was transferred to the state hearse at Wellington Arch for the final leg of the journey.

The design of the hearse was approved by the UK’s longest-serving monarch herself to give the public a clear view of her coffin, with its glass roof and wide side windows.

The vehicle was used for the first time last week to take the coffin to Buckingham Palace after arriving from Edinburgh.

Monday’s route from Albert Road to St George’s Chapel in Windsor will include the Long Walk, a 4.25-kilometre-long straight path, which links Snow Hill in Windsor Great Park with Windsor Castle. Snow Hill is believed to be where King Henry VIII sat and waited to hear about the execution of his second wife, Queen Anne Boleyn.

From there, the procession will travel along Cambridge Gate, Cambridge Drive, George IV Gate, the Quadrangle, Engine Court, Norman Arch, Chapel Hill, Parade Ground, Horseshoe Cloister Gate and Horseshoe Cloister.

King Charles III and other members of the royal family who are walking in the procession will join at the Quadrangle on the north side as it moves towards Engine Court.

Camilla, the Queen Consort; Catherine, the Princess of Wales; Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, will follow by car.

The procession will halt at the bottom of the West Steps of St George's Chapel in Horseshoe Cloister, where the bearer party will lift the coffin from the state hearse and carry it up the steps.

Construction of the chapel began in 1475 and was finished about 50 years later by King Henry VIII.

It sits within the walls of Windsor Castle, which the queen used as a private home and where she spent most weekends during her reign.

She moved to the castle during the Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, and made it her permanent residence earlier this year.

The queen will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, her mother, father and sister in the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel.

Before his premature death, George VI enjoyed a happy family life with his wife and two daughters, referring to the tight-knit foursome as "us four".

The death of the queen means that all four will finally be laid to rest together.

The Queen Mother, also called Elizabeth, was buried in the chapel on April 9, 2002, after her death aged 101.