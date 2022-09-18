Who are the coffin bearers for Queen Elizabeth's funeral?

A senior infantry regiment of British Army soldiers will be given the major role of pall bearers during the queen's funeral.

The Queen's Company of Grenadier Guards has been chosen to move the monarch to Westminster Abbey and then to St George's Chapel in Windsor, where she will be buried.

The company is currently guarding the queen's coffin in Westminster Hall as she lies in state. Twelve of their soldiers have been selected to provide the bearer party at the funeral.

The Grenadier Guards is the most senior of the Foot Guards regiments and has a proud association with the monarchy since its establishment in 1656.

Queen Elizabeth II was the colonel in chief of the company.

At the end of the final hymn of the burial service on Monday, King Charles III will place a flag of the Queen's Company of Grenadier Guards on his mother's coffin, showing the close association between the monarch and the company.

Traditionally soldiers of the Queen’s Company had to be more than six feet tall (almost 1.83m), and the Queen’s Company Stick was used as the minimum measurement applicants were expected to reach.

Famed for their red tunics and elongated bearskin hats, the Grenadier Guards are a well-known sight at Buckingham Palace and Windsor and play a ceremonial role in protecting the monarch.

They are also used as a light infantry in combat roles and are ready to deploy anywhere in the world at short notice.

