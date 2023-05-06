What is Prince Harry's role in King Charles's coronation?

Follow the latest news from the coronation of King Charles here

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Harry will not have a formal role at the coronation of his father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, who are no longer working members of the royal family, will attend the service on Saturday, but will not perform any official duties.

The two princes will also be absent from the coronation procession behind the Gold State Coach, which will carry the newly crowned king and queen from Westminster Abbey back to Buckingham Palace following the ceremony.

As a result of stepping back as a working royal in 2020, Prince Harry will attend the coronation service as a guest, with no formal role in the proceedings.

Prince Harry's presence at the coronation was always expected to attract significant attention, as it marks his first public appearance with his family since the publication of his revealing memoir, "Spare".

In the book, the prince criticised various members of the royal family, including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, and the prince and princess of Wales.

The Duke of Sussex has hinted at having material for another book, which may contribute to the royals' apprehension about encountering him.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will remain in California with the couple's children, Archie and Lili, to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday, which coincides with the coronation day.

Prince Harry is scheduled to make a swift departure after the ceremony, flying back to the United States to join his family for the birthday celebration.

Equally, Prince Andrew - King Charles's brother - stepped back from public life and will not have a role in the coronation.