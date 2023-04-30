Full-scale copy of coronation procession route recreated at RAF airbase

A full-scale copy of the coronation procession route has been created at an RAF airbase to ensure the ceremony for King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla goes off without a hitch.

In the largest parade of military personnel since the funeral of Winston Churchill, more than 7,000 ceremonial troops brushed up on their drill at RAF Odiham in Hampshire on Sunday.

The airfield was mapped out using a pace stick to ensure it was precisely the correct distance of the procession route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

Neat grids of sailors, soldiers and pilots stretched across the base, comprising personnel from the 34 Commonwealth countries and six overseas territories.

“Putting it all together for the first time here, actually, there’s a tinge of excitement," said the head of the Royal Navy, First Sea Lord Admiral Sir Ben Key.

“For us to have the opportunity and the privilege to play a small role in the coronation of His Majesty and Her Majesty in just under a week’s time is a mixture of excited anticipation, probably a few nerves and great pride.

“The late queen, like the king today, was an enormous supporter of the armed forces and what we do, and we see this being continued in him.

“We have enormous confidence in King Charles as our commander-in-chief and it’s a great opportunity for us to show our allegiance to him, and I’m sure that his mother will look down with great pride on the day.

“I’m looking forward to joining up with my family who are hoping to be in the crowds in London enjoying the atmosphere.

“No doubt I’ll then shed my uniform and pull on some incognito clothes to join in because it is a great national celebration.”

At the shout of “Coronation, procession, by the centre, quick march”, the rehearsal was under way, with every troop planting their left foot to the beat of the bass drum.

Commonwealth troops led the marching contingent, while the Household Cavalry took up the rear.

Officials were creative in how they marked the route, with a pair of rugby posts playing the part of Buckingham Palace, and a set of cones replacing Admiralty Arch at the entrance to The Mall.

That enabled troops to split and reform as they will do on the day, while a brown minibus stood in for the royal Gold State Coach.

Meanwhile, mounted cavalry marched on foot to avoid "foreign object debris" such as horseshoes or manure being left on the runway, which could be a hazard to the aircraft taking off from the base.

But one animal was invited to take part in proceedings — an Irish wolfhound called Seamus, who is the Irish Guards’ mascot and the only dog taking part in the parade.

Soldiers have spent weeks polishing the boots they will wear on the day of the coronation, but they have been marching so much in rehearsals that they were allowed to wear more comfortable boots on Sunday to avoid blisters before the big day.

The event was the first and only full daytime rehearsal for the coronation, although there will be a night rehearsal during the week.