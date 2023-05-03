King Charles hosts his first garden party at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III held the first garden party of his reign at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday, days before his coronation.

The king invited a number of guests for tea and refreshments in the gardens of the palace.

Royal family members including Queen Consort Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and the Duke of Kent attended the event.

READ MORE Royals attend coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey

Members of the Royal Voluntary Service who had been named Coronation Champions for their dedication to volunteering and service were also invited to attend.

The royal family holds garden parties every year to meet people who have contributed significantly to their communities.

Every summer, the monarch usually hosts two to three garden parties at Buckingham Palace and one at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

King Charles hosts first garden party of his reign - in pictures

Expand Autoplay King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla stand at the top of the Buckingham Palace steps before meeting guests at the garden party on May 3. AP

A garden party to celebrate the coronation will take place on May 9, with a party in Scotland to be held on July 4.

The king has also given special permission for the Duchess of Edinburgh to host a garden party for the Not Forgotten Association on May 16 at Buckingham Palace.

The Not Forgotten Association provides support to former members of the military who are living with disabilities and illnesses, and to serving personnel who have been wounded or are sick.

The palace says 2,000 people are expected to attend the event.