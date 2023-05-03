State coaches driven down The Mall for midnight coronation rehearsal

In preparation for the royal coronation on Saturday, central London hosted a large-scale rehearsal in the early hours of Wednesday morning, featuring hundreds of soldiers, many on horseback, and the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and Gold State Coach.

The procession started at Buckingham Palace, passing through Trafalgar Square and Downing Street, before reaching Westminster Abbey.

Royal enthusiasts eagerly awaited the parade's return journey down The Mall, some having waited for more than three hours for the spectacle.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said one onlooker as crowds raced through St James's Park to secure the best vantage points near the palace, some attempting to spot their relatives in military attire.

The procession began when soldiers dressed in bright yellow uniforms embarked on the short journey, accompanied by a brass band on horseback.

As the stage coach passed through Westminster, onlookers followed alongside, trying to keep up with the regiments of mounted soldiers.

Various regiments marched down The Mall after 1am, with Buckingham Palace relatively quiet until the sound of bagpipes could be heard shortly after 2.30am.

At least 15 tents are already set up on The Mall, as royal fans test their viewpoints in anticipation of camping out until Saturday.

Soldiers from the armed forces were seen parading in Parliament Square, practising changing positions as Big Ben chimed.

Artillery regiments rehearsed moving cannon on horseback, while others practised the mock-firing of ceremonial weapons.

The procession returned to Buckingham Palace shortly after 3am, with military bands playing in full swing.

The Gold State Coach was spotted passing Buckingham Palace at about 3.20am.

St Edward's Crown will be used for the crowning at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.

The rehearsal took place hours after a man was arrested outside Buckingham Palace, suspected of throwing shotgun cartridges into the grounds of the royal residence.

The man, who was found to be carrying a knife but not a gun, was held on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Scotland Yard cordoned off the area and a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution due to the presence of a "suspicious bag".