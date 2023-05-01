Prince Harry's waxwork reunited with royal family at Madame Tussauds before coronation

In anticipation of the coming coronation, Prince Harry's wax figure has been reunited with the rest of the royal family figurines at Madame Tussauds London.

The Duke of Sussex announced in April that he would be attending the crowning of his father King Charles III and his stepmother Queen Consort Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

“It's a pleasure to welcome Prince Harry's wax figure back to the Royal Palace experience at Madame Tussauds London for this historic event,” said Tim Waters, general manager of the museum.

The Duchess of Sussex has chosen to remain at home in Los Angeles to be with the couple's son, Prince Archie, on his fourth birthday.

In light of this, Meghan's wax figure will remain in the Awards Party Zone, alongside US-based celebrities, where the couple's waxworks were moved in 2020 after they stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California.

The waxwork of Prince Harry is shown smiling in a black-and-white suit, standing next to the newly dressed figures of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.

“The temporary move reflects the Duke of Sussex's participation in the coronation and ensures guests will be able to get up close to all members of the royal family attending this once-in-a-lifetime event,” Mr Waters said.

Following the end of the coronation celebrations, Prince Harry's wax figure will return to the Awards Party Zone to rejoin his wife's side among Hollywood A-listers.

Other royal waxworks on display include the Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II, who was recently reunited with the late Duke of Edinburgh following her death.

Madame Tussauds London also invites guests to sign the attraction's coronation book, which will be preserved in its archive alongside other historical artefacts such as King George IV's velvet and ermine coronation robes.